SRH vs RR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 40 of IPL 2021

After losing their first two games of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with inaugural champions the Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight. SRH resumed their 2021 Indian Premier League season with a defeat against the Delhi Capitals. They then came close to defeating the Punjab Kings but failed to chase a 126-run target.

Meanwhile, RR began their IPL 2021 UAE leg campaign with a win against the Punjab Kings. However, they lost to the Delhi Capitals in their last match. Having defeated SRH earlier this season, RR will look forward to completing a double over the Orange Army in IPL 2021.

Before the two franchises clash for the second time this season on September 27, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats.

SRH vs RR head-to-head stats

The head-to-head record between RR and SRH doesn't indicate much difference between the sides historically. Both teams have seven wins apiece against each other. SRH and RR also defeated each other once during the previous IPL season in the UAE.

Speaking of their overall head-to-head record in the Gulf country, RR lead SRH by a 2-1 margin.

SRH vs RR: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 40 of IPL 2021

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer in SRH vs RR matches. The Rajasthan skipper has scored 430 runs against the Orange Army while donning the RR jersey.

For SRH, Manish Pandey has scored 246 runs against RR. However, the right-handed batter is yet to fire on all cylinders in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Among the current players, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped the most wickets (nine) in SRH vs RR matches. The right-arm pacer's best performance against the Royals saw him pick up figures of 4/14.

Jaydev Unadkat has dismissed six SRH batters while representing the Royals. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game tonight as he has not played in RR's first two matches of the UAE leg.

