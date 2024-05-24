SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. The winner of the SRH vs RR contest will progress to the final of IPL 2024 and take on Kolkata Knight Riders, while the loser will be knocked out.

Hyderabad had a poor game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They got hammered by a comprehensive margin of eight wickets. Batting first, the strong SRH batting line-up was held to 159. Kolkata raced to victory in 13.4 overs.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan overcame a four-match losing streak to stun an inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bowling first, RR held RCB to 172-8 before chasing down the total in 19 overs.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 clash will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the match will get underway at 7:30 pm. The toss will take place at 7 pm.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website.

As part of its live coverage, JioCinema is offering commentary in 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, commentary will also be available in Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Further, fans have the option to experiment with multiple camera angles like Hero Cam, batter cam, stump cam and bird's eye view.

