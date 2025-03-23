SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2025 heads to Hyderabad for a match between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23. It is the first afternoon game of the new season and the first one to be played in Hyderabad.

SRH made it to the final last season, where they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, RR finished third after losing to SRH in the Qualifier 2 of the playoffs round.

RR will play under Riyan Parag's captaincy for the first time because Sanju Samson is not 100% fit. Samson will participate as an Impact Player though. On that note, here's a short preview of Match 2 of IPL 2025.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 2, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Sunday, March 23, 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live shortly before the toss. Generally, Hyderabad has offered batter-friendly surfaces. A high-scoring match should be on the cards.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

A hot Sunday afternoon is expected in Hyderabad, with the temperature expected to be above 35 degrees Celsius. There is a 7% chance of rain, but it is unlikely to have a major impact on the match.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, and Jaydev Unadkat (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (Impact Player), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

