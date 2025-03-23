SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the second match of IPL 2025 between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23. It is the first afternoon game of the new season and a packed house is expected in Hyderabad.

SRH and RR competed in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2024 playoffs. Hyderabad beat Rajasthan in that game and ended their hopes of winning the trophy. Rajasthan will be out for revenge in Hyderabad today.

Before the second match of IPL 2025 starts, here's a glance at the pitch history of the beautiful venue in Hyderabad.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Teams losing the toss have won 49 out of the 77 IPL matches played in Hyderabad. It highlights the fact that the toss has not played much of a role in the IPL battles hosted by this venue.

Here are some other important stats to know from the previous IPL games played in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 77

Won by teams batting first: 34

Won by teams batting second: 43

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 215/6 - SRH vs PBKS, 2024

Average first innings score: 161.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report will be streamed live from Hyderabad before the toss. The pitch was excellent for batting last season, and teams preferred posting mammoth totals on the board.

No team has ever chased down a target of 220 or more in Hyderabad. The team batting first should aim for a total of around 220 to be on the safer side.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

SRH beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets in the last IPL game hosted by Hyderabad. The match was played on May 19, 2024, where Abhishek Sharma's quickfire half-ton ensured SRH chased down 215 in 19.1 overs.

The batters hit 26 sixes in that match between SRH and PBKS. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SRH 215/6 (Abhishek Sharma 66, Arshdeep Singh 2/37) beat PBKS 214/5 (Prabhsimran Singh 71, T Natarajan 2/33) by 4 wickets.

