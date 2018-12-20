Stats: IPL 2010 - Rise of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings are the IPL 2010 champions

IPL 2010 saw the tournament returning back to India after the previous edition was played in South Africa. It also saw the emergence of one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament - Chennai Super Kings. After losing the finals in the first edition and the semi-finals in the second edition, CSK finally got their hands on the trophy in the 2010 edition of IPL when they defeated Mumbai Indians in the finals.

Here are the key stats from the tournament as mentioned below.

Batting performance

246/5 by CSK against Rajasthan Royals was the highest team total in IPL 2010.

618 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar of Mumbai Indians was the most number of runs scored by a player in IPL 2010.

127 by Murali Vijay of CSK against Rajasthan Royals was the highest individual score in IPL 2010.

4 centuries were scored in IPL 2010. These were by Murali Vijay of CSK (127), Mahela Jayawardene of Kings XI Punjab (110*), David Warner of Delhi Daredevils (107*) and Yusuf Pathan of Rajasthan Royals (100).

6 half-centuries scored by Jacques Kallis of RCB was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in IPL 2010.

27 sixes hit by Robin Uthappa of RCB was the most number of sixes hit by a player in IPL 2010.

11 sixes hit by Murali Vijay of CSK against Rajasthan Royals, was the most number of sixes hit by a player in an innings in IPL 2010.

Bowling performance

21 wickets taken by Pragyan Ojha of Deccan Chargers was the most number of wickets taken by a player in IPL 2010.

4/13 by Doug Bollinger of CSK against Deccan Chargers was the best bowling performance by a player in an innings in IPL 2010.

Wicket-keeping performance

13 dismissals (Ct - 9, St - 4) by Adam Gilchrist of Deccan Chargers was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL 2010.

Fielding performance

12 catches by Andrew Symonds of Deccan Chargers was the most number of catches taken by a player in IPL 2010.

4 catches taken by David Warner of Delhi Daredevils against Rajasthan Royals was the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings in IPL 2010.

Sachin Tendulkar for his 618 runs was named the Player of the Series.

