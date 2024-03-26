Still got it? Of course, shows Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's first game back after a gap of over two months saw him in a pretty relaxed mood when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opened their IPL 2024 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A warm exchange of pleasantries with MS Dhoni and a couple of light-hearted moments with Deepak Chahar and Ravindra Jadeja were unmissable during his batting stay.

Two versions of Kohli were on display in RCB's first home fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday. He was sharp as ever with his ground fielding, but there was also the carefree, inner child who broke into a jig more than once and burst into laughter at the sight of Shikhar Dhawan's doppleganger in the stands.

With the bat, Kohli was a man on a mission. A mission to ace a tricky chase for the umpteenth time, but also a mission what many felt was to make a statement.

Rumors have been rife about the Indian selectors being skeptical of having Kohli on the flight to the Caribbean and the USA for the T20 World Cup in June. They have been rumors at best, but Kohli's words after he received the Player of the Match award for yet another masterful knock were a sign that the man is aware of all the noise around him.

And if there's one player who knows how to silence his critics every time the slightest doubt is raised, it is Virat Kohli.

Step out and smack, the vintage Virat Kohli way

Mark Wood entered the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru last season on the back of eight wickets across two games for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He fired thunderbolts at will, and watching him steam in was a mean sight in itself, apart from having to deal with the expectations of one of the loudest crowds in world cricket.

In he came and fired a rocket. Except, Kohli advanced out of his bunker and smacked the ball over Wood's head, all over him like a cheap suit. Oh, the sheer arrogance to deal with pace like that!

Back to Monday - Kagiso Rabada was thrown the ball by skipper Dhawan. It was the rational thing to do, considering the pace ace had the wood over Kohli and Faf du Plessis in the IPL over the years.

As Rabada loaded up for his first delivery, Kohli's nimble feet were at work again. Whether it was a case of pre-empting that back-of-a-length outside the off stump or just the sheer genius of the man (or maybe both), he was ready. Sound weight transfer onto the front foot and just an extension of the arms over extra cover - the next thing you knew, he had cleared the inner circle to greet Rabada with a statement of intent.

Kohli did it again off Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel at different junctures. Whippy wrists, deft touches, and a loft over extra cover off the first ball he faced from Rahul Chahar - all the ingredients to cook up a savoury dish like only Kohli can.

This was, of course, after a dropped chance off the second delivery of the innings. But a couple of delicious cover drives in that very over meant that Jonny Bairstow and the Punjab Kings were the only ones thinking about that catch. Kohli was unflappable and in his zone.

His knock came with its fair set of challenges, too. He batted 16 overs, and throughout his stay, he seemed the only RCB batter in command of the chase of 177. Wickets falling regularly and Harpreet Brar's simplicity, coupled with the tacky nature of the Chinnaswamy pitch, ensured that it was never going to be a cakewalk.

The defeaning silence around the ground after Kohli holed out could have been broken by the drop of a pin. 77 runs off 49 deliveries was worth far more on that surface and in line with the situation of the game. It's a different story that Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror eventually took RCB home, but as Kohli made the long walk back, you wouldn't have been faulted for assuming that it was curtains for the hosts.

Kohli's actions and words both spoke loud in Bengaluru

A raucous Chinnaswamy crowd did not leave until the presentation ceremony concluded. They rallied behind Karthik and cheered their skipper Du Plessis. But they were all seated patiently to listen to The King's Speech.

Kohli may have placed a request to not be addressed by that term a week ago, but for the fans, he is their King. A symbol of hope and immeasurable belief that as long as he's around, victory and joy are never out of the equation. It's a relationship that is 17 years strong and counting after all. 'The memories that you create,' as the man himself said.

"My name is nowadays quite attached to just promoting the game in many parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. But (I've) still got it I guess!"

The line that sent the internet into a buzz. A cheeky grin and laugh followed this quote. Kohli's bat does the talking - that's nothing new. But he certainly made it clear that he's by no means done in this format. And that his role in the T20 World Cup is to win more matches and not just promote the game, even if a part of conjecture believes that this was the reason behind wanting him at the event.

Kohli is a cricketer first, even if his brand value is immense. And he's no ordinary cricketer at that! The intent was visible - not that it has been an issue with him per se, given he's a master at playing the situation - but so were the smarts. With Brar having the ball on a string, Kohli wisely tapped him around before laying into the rest.

When he spoke of his recent break, Kohli expressed a certain sense of relief 'just to feel normal' for a couple of months. Here's a global superstar who has the world (and pitch invaders) at his feet but was thankful for the blessing to be able to be with his family. The delight on his face as the cameras captured him speaking to them on video call after the game drove home that emotion.

And that's how Virat Kohli is - a superstar for his millions of supporters, but outside the cricket field, a human who loves his freedom. The passionate Delhi lad who wears his heart on his sleeve and enjoys cracking a joke, having a laugh and shaking a leg are often visible when he's on the field. A happy soul - no surprise that it reflects in his batting, which he simply loves and was born to do.

Kohli's quip on not playing for the Orange Cap anymore can comfortably be misconstrued. Did it mean that he used to play for it in seasons gone by? Of course not. It probably just doesn't mean as much now as it may have a few seasons ago. Another reflection of how Kohli's perspective towards the game he's played all his life has evolved over time - of embracing it for the sheer joy it gave him as a kid.

Kohli's as hungry as ever to win more games and bring more laurels to India and RCB in good 2024. It's a relaxed version of himself that is going about this, and he has nothing to prove. But at the same time, he is willing to answer his critics should even a slight doubt be raised.

'Think I've still got it'

Mission accomplished with the chase, and a clear message that he's very much here.