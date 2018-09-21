Strong T20 XI featuring IPL captains

Vishal Raman

Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of T20 cricket

The T20 format has been in existence since early 2000's. But it was at the inaugural world T20 when it took the World Cricket by storm when a young Indian side lifted the trophy. No one had given a thought that this format would be as popular as it is today.

Exactly one year later, IPL was started, and tonnes of new talent emerged every year. More so, we have also witnessed some great captains who have fared well in this format of the game.

The criteria for the selection is the that the player must have captained a team for at least one full season. Let us look at the players who make it to the team.

#1 Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit led Mumbai Indians to their maiden trophy and also was the first captain to lift three IPL trophies

Hitman Rohit Sharma will go down as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Rohit was never the first choice to lead the side but due to some poor performances by the then captain Ricky Ponting, he was promoted to be the captain and what followed next was absolutely glorious.

Rohit led them to their maiden trophy the same season and also was the first captain to lift 3 IPL trophies. Rohit the batsman also improved with added responsibility. He is the third highest run scorer in IPL history with 4493 runs at an average of 31.86.

It is safe to say that Rohit is one of the best openers on the cricket circuit currently and he has the numbers to back him. Hitman has blasted 5 hundred in T20s and is the only batsman from India to hit more than two hundred in International T20s.

Matches Captained: 89, Wins: 51, Losses: 37, NR:0, Tied:0, Win Percentage: 57.31

