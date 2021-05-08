Although the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides a brilliant platform to fast-track young talent into the Men In Blue's plans, a number of T20 superstars from around the world have graced the tournament with their sensational performances.

The IPL 2021 season was, unfortunately, suspended for the time being due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. However, there were numerous overseas players who left their mark on the competition with their brilliance in all three departments.

Strongest overseas XI of IPL 2021

Be it strong performances with the bat or match-winning spells with the ball, these overseas players proved why they deserved the huge price tags that they were bought or retained for by their teams.

On that note, let's have a look at which players make it to the strongest overseas XI of the IPL 2021 season:

#1 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis proved in the IPL 2021 season that age was, after all, just a number. The South African veteran was brilliant for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the top of the order.

Du Plessis scored 320 runs in 7 games at a brilliant average of 64 with four back-to-back half-centuries. He formed a formidable opening combination with young Ruturaj Gaikwad and the duo were responsible for CSK's dominance with the bat.

The former Proteas skipper was backed by the franchise despite approaching the twilight of his career and the move paid off brilliantly.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

One of the biggest positives in what was a troublesome season for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was England opener Jonny Bairstow. At the start of the tournament, SRH backed the opening combination of Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner.

However, they soon realized that Bairstow had to be promoted to the top of the order to get the best out of the 30-year-old. The move paid off as the swashbuckling Englishman exerted his dominance on opposition bowling attacks.

Bairstow scored 248 runs in 7 games at a fantastic strike-rate of 141.71 and was SRH's highest run-scorer. It will raise quite a few eyebrows if Bairstow isn't retained by SRH for next season.

#3 Moeen Ali

Arguably one of the signings of the IPL 2021 season, Moeen Ali turned out to be the perfect utility all-rounder that CSK were hoping for. The 33-year-old was snapped up for a whopping INR 7 crore and was given the No.3 position to bat despite the presence of Suresh Raina.

The move worked out well as Ali's counter-attacking style of batting took many teams by surprise. He scored 206 runs from 6 games at a stupendous strike-rate of 157.25. He was also handy with the ball, picking up five wickets in six games at a sensational economy of just 6.16.

Ali will most likely remain at the core of the future CSK team and the 33-year-old has been handled brilliantly by the think tank. He could be the X-factor that helps them win their fourth IPL title.

#4 Glenn Maxwell

When Glenn Maxwell was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2021 auction for a humongous INR 14.25 crore pricetag, many had their doubts as to how the Australian all-rounder would perform.

Maxwell had a horrible IPL 2020 season where he scored just 108 runs in 13 games and failed to hit even a single maximum. However, he was given the freedom to express himself at RCB and was given the No.4 position to bat, ahead of the likes of AB de Villiers.

The move helped Maxwell turn into an absolute beast in the IPL as he scored 223 runs in 7 games at a blistering strike rate of 144.80. He is likely to remain part of the RCB core in the near future as they aim to win their maiden IPL title.

#5 AB de Villiers

Year after year, AB de Villiers continues to be one of the best players for RCB. In the IPL 2021 season, De Villiers won three games almost single-handedly with the bat and proved why he is still at his best even at the ripe old age of 37.

Just reminding everyone that AB De Villiers is the Greatest Player in IPL History pic.twitter.com/A8aoe0fDr0 — 𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐍 (@Nitin__10) May 2, 2021

De Villiers was given a different role this season by the RCB think tank, which was to bat down the order at No.5, given his incredible finishing ability. The 37-year-old scored 207 runs from 7 games at a staggering strike-rate of 164.28 and tormented almost all the bowling attacks.

#6 Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard struggled a bit on the slow and sluggish Chennai pitches to begin with. However, he contributed with both bat and ball for the IPL 2021 season and proved once again why he is one of the biggest assets for the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Eye on IPL: “Incredible Pollard Legacy” — Kieron Pollard played one of the all time great T20 knocks — 87 off 34 balls to win off the last ball!🔥#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/0kgdOWD6Rh — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) May 1, 2021

Pollard saved his best for the last as he played an innings of a lifetime against CSK, where his 87* off 34 balls helped MI complete their highest successful run-chase. His change of pace also brought him success with the ball. He remains one of the IPL's best overseas players ever.

#7 Andre Russell

Andre Russell blew hot and cold with the bat in the IPL 2021 season. But it was his bowling that did the real talking. He picked up a fifer against MI and put up an exhibition of excellent death bowling for most of the season.

The angle that Russell created from round the wicket made it difficult for the batsmen to put the ball away. His blistering knock of 54 against CSK showed exactly what he is capable of and makes this list as a genuine all-rounder.

#8 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was a shining light in a disappointing SRH season as the Afghanistan all-rounder once again seemed to pick up the burden of the entire bowling attack in IPL 2021.

Rashid picked up 10 wickets in 7 games at a brilliant economy of 6.14. He continues to be one of the best T20 bowlers in the world and not many have found a way to dominate the 22-year-old.

#9 Chris Morris

Chris Morris was made the highest-paid player in the history of IPL auctions when he was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals earlier this year for a whopping INR 16.25 crores. There was also a lot more responsibility on him due to the absence of England speedster Jofra Archer.

Morris picked up a brilliant 14 wickets in just 7 games with best figures of 4-23. He also won a game for RR with the bat against the Delhi Capitals. His all-round performances will certainly make him an important cog in the RR wheel in the near future.

#10 Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins showed in IPL 2021 why he is regarded as an all-rounder with a stunning knock of 65 off just 33 balls which almost won KKR the game against CSK. He also picked up 9 wickets in 7 games for KKR and was one of the top performers in a rather disappointing season for Eoin Morgan's side.

#11 Trent Boult

Usually excellent up front with the new ball, Trent Boult showed that he also had some brilliant yorkers up his sleeve when it came to bowling at the death in IPL 2021. The Kiwi speedster picked up 8 wickets in 7 games and was a key figure in MI's defense of low scores against SRH and KKR.