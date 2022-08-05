“Sun will rise again tomorrow” - 3 times Rohit Sharma’s old tweet resurfaced

Apart from his brilliant batting, Team India’s current all-format captain Rohit Sharma is also renowned for his charming sense of humor. He has entertained fans and the media alike with some witty responses to queries at press conferences over the years.

Be it about his batting, former captain Virat Kohli, the pitch or any aspect of the sport, the 35-year-old has the gift of twisting a serious situation into a light-hearted one.

His funny side was on display during a recent Instagram live session with fellow Team India members Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal. The opening batter took the opportunity to pull everyone’s leg and thoroughly entertained all those who watched the video.

The “Hitman” has also taken his jolly nature online and has posted some witty tweets to win over more admirers. Having said that, he is soon earning fame as India’s Jofra Archer as quite a few of his old tweets are resurfacing in relevant contexts.

In this feature, we look at three old tweets by Rohit that resurfaced and went viral.

#1 When Rohit predicted Suryakumar's future

Rohit Sharma (left) with Suryakumar Yadav. Pic: Getty Images

It is no secret that the Indian captain has always rated Suryakumar Yadav highly. In fact, it was under Rohit’s captaincy at the Mumbai Indians (MI) that Suryakumar flourished into a match-winner in white-ball cricket.

Suryakumar lived up to his captain’s expectations during the third T20I of the series against England in July 2022. The 31-year-old scored his maiden T20I ton, smashing 117 off 55 balls. It was an incredible knock that featured 14 fours and six sixes.

While the innings came in a losing cause, Rohit’s 2011 tweet about the Mumbai batter went viral after the match. The old tweet read:

"Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"

Fans praised the Indian captain as a “visionary” and also as someone who has a great eye for spotting talent.

#2 When Rohit envisioned his “sunrise” moment

The Hitman celebrates reaching his century during the 2021 Oval Test. Pic: Getty Images

Although Rohit established himself as a white ball legend quite a few years back, until 2021 there were question marks over his ability in Test cricket, especially in overseas conditions.

Ahead of India's tour of England in 2021, there were plenty of apprehensions over Rohit’s performance. There were fears that he may struggle against the moving ball since he was going to open for the first time in red ball cricket away from home.

The 35-year-old, however, silenced critics with a stupendous show. He ended as India’s leading run-scorer during the series with 368 runs from four matches at an average of 52.57. During the fourth Test at The Oval, he brought up his much-awaited maiden overseas Test ton.

He scored a defiant 127 off 256 balls in the second innings to set up India’s memorable 157-run triumph. Following his defining ton, a 2018 tweet from Rohit resurfaced on social media.

The short but striking post read:

“Sun will rise again tomorrow 😊.”

He was trolled back then as he struggled to find a place in the red-ball squad on a regular basis. One of the responses read:

“Sun will rise again tomorrow but you will not find a place in the Test Squad!”

Following his Oval hundred in 2021, the 2018 tweet took on a whole new meaning.

#3 When Rohit inadvertently “predicted” his future as captain

The Indian captain with Mohammed Siraj during the 2021 Jaipur T20I against New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

After Kohli quit as T20I leader following the 2021 T20 World Cup, Rohit took charge as India’s full-time captain in the home series against New Zealand in November last year. The first T20I of the series was played in Jaipur.

On this occasion, a 2012 tweet from Rohit went viral in which he wrote about "added responsibility". The batter was leading Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy match in Jaipur. He tweeted in the same context:

"Touched down in jaipur and yes I will be leading the side, looking forward to the added responsibility :)"

The coincidence wasn’t lost on fans as Rohit’s first match as full-time T20I captain was also held in Jaipur. One user pointed out the same and wrote:

“First time Rohit Sharma ever led Mumbai in Ranji Trophy was in Jaipur (KL Saini ground) in 2012. First time Rohit Sharma will lead India as a full-time T20 captain will be in Jaipur.”

Rohit’s stint as full-time T20I captain began on a winning note as the Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by five wickets.

The cricketer recently became the first captain to register 13 consecutive wins in T20Is by clinching victory in the first of three matches during the recent England tour.

He extended the streak to 14 by winning the second match as well. His unbeaten run ended when India lost the final T20I of the series by 17 runs.

