Sunil Gavaskar's 3 funniest moments as a commentator

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar is celebrating his 74th birthday on Monday, July 10. The former Indian cricketer played a vital role in India's success during his playing days. Known as The Little Master, Gavaskar scored 10,122 runs in 125 Test matches. He also aggregated 3,092 runs in 102 ODI innings.

Many cricket fans consider him among the greatest batters of all time. While Sunil Gavaskar did a fantastic job as a batter for India during his playing days, he played his last international match in the year 1987.

Right now, Gavaskar works as a cricket expert and a commentator. He is among the best commentators in the world at the moment, having been a part of the commentary panels for top tournaments like the IPL and the World Cup.

Gavaskar has often entertained the viewers with his funny lines while on commentary. On his 74th birthday today, we will look at the top three funniest moments involving Gavaskar in the commentary box.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar describes Rohit Sharma vs Dale Steyn with a popular Hindi song

During the IPL 2012 league stage match between Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, DC pacer Dale Steyn troubled the MI batters with his express pace. DC could only score 100 runs in the first innings. Defending 101 at the Wankhede Stadium, DC needed a special effort from their bowlers

Dale Steyn stepped up and delivered the goods for his team. He bowled a dream four-over spell of 2/10, where he bagged the wickets of Richard Levi and Dale Steyn. In the first over, Steyn almost dismissed Rohit Sharma as well.

Steyn's pace beat the outside edge of Rohit's bat multiple times in the first over. While Rohit had a smile on his face after being beaten so many times, Sunil Gavaskar's following comment left the commentary box in splits:

"Rohit Sharma was singing 'Dhundo dhundo re Saajna, dhundo re Saajna, Dale Steyn ke ball."

You can watch the video of Steyn's deliveries to Rohit with Gavaskar's commentary right here.

#2 Sunil Gavaskar brings KBC to the commentary box

During a T20I match between India and South Africa three years ago, BCCI asked a question on air for the fans about who should be the number four batter for India in T20Is.

They gave four options - Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul. Looking at the question, Gavaskar was reminded of Amitabh Bachchan's famous show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He read the question in KBC style while on commentary.

#3 Sunil Gavaskar asks British commentator for 'Kohinoor'

During an IPL 2022 league stage match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, the commentators spoke about the 'Queen's necklace' when the broadcasters showed an aerial view of Wankhede Stadium on the Marine Drive.

Gavaskar hilariously reminded his British commentary partner Alan Wilkins about India's 'Kohinoor' diamond which is still in the UK.

"We are still awaiting the Kohinoor," Gavaskar said on air.

Gavaskar jokingly further told Wilkins to help India get the diamond back if he had any influence on that decision.

