SunRisers Hyderabad post video of Rashid Khan imitating Steve Smith; Rajasthan Royals post witty reply [Watch]

  • Rashid Khan is seen mimicking Steve Smith's method of leaving the ball in the video.
  • IPL 2020, scheduled to begin on April 15 could be delayed by a few more months.
Prasen Moudgal
News
Modified 03 Apr 2020, 12:10 IST

Steve Smith (L) and Rashid Khan
In a video grab posted recently by the SunRisers Hyderabad, their star all-rounder Rashid Khan can be seen mimicking Australian batsman, Steve Smith's method of leaving the ball.

With various parts of the globe under lockdown due to the coronavirus threat, cricketers have taken to social media to keep fans updated about their daily activities and the tasks they have undertaken to pass time while indoors.

In the video tweeted out by the SunRisers, they also seemed to drive home the important message of needing to stay indoors while probing responses to who Rashid was imitating.

The video evoked a reply from the Rajasthan Royals, one which seemed to be a slight poke at the 2016 IPL winners. In the reply, RR in a sarcastic way seemed to suggest that they weren't the only ones missing their captain.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the start of the Indian Premier League, with the cash-rich league originally scheduled to begin on March 29. In the second week of March, BCCI announced that the IPL was being pushed to commence on April 15.

However, with the 21-day lockdown and the visa issues for foreign players bringing down curtains on BCCI's plans of going ahead as schedule, the board's decision to push the tournament even further is expected in due course of time.

Published 03 Apr 2020, 12:10 IST
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Steve Smith Rashid Khan IPL 2020 Teams & Players List
