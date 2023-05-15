SunRisers Hyderabad Predicted Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans for Match 62 of IPL 2023

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 62 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15.

The Orange Army are currently ninth in the standings with only eight points to their name. They suffered a disappointing loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous game, and only a miracle will see them qualify for the playoffs.

The Titans, meanwhile, are at the top of the table despite their recent loss to the Mumbai Indians (MI). They will be able to secure not just their playoff berth but also a top-two spot if they beat the SunRisers on Monday.

Although it all seems to be gloom and doom for Hyderabad, they're still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot. Without much to lose, they will look to play with freedom.

Here is SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 62 of IPL 2023 against GT.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

GT vs SRH: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs GT in IPL 2023

Abhishek Sharma was hammered for five sixes in his third over against LSG

Anmolpreet Singh has played a few cameos this season without really notching up a knock of substance. SRH might be tempted to change their opening combination, but Anmolpreet could have done just enough to retain his place.

So where can Hyderabad make changes? Fazalhaq Farooqi entered the side in the previous game and didn't do much after a threatening first over. Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, and Marco Jansen have been tried out in that overseas spot, but none of them have really stood out.

SRH might be tempted to stick to a similar combination, leaving the likes of Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook on the bench once more. They were in control of their contest against LSG, with the only thing they needed being perhaps an extra fast bowler.

That could come in the form of either Umran Malik or Kartik Tyagi, who were left out of the impact subs list in the last game but could have a role to play against GT. Vivrant Sharma, who came on as an impact sub and didn't bowl, is another option for Aiden Markram.

Only time will tell what approach they take.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 62 of IPL 2023: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma.

