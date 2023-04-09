Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings Predicted Playing XIs for Match 14 of IPL 2023

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to notch up their first win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) when they host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 14 on Sunday, April 9.

The Orange Army were quite shambolic from a tactical perspective in their previous game and will need to get their act together. The Kings, meanwhile, sit pretty with two wins from two and have no real reason to make changes to their lineup.

Here are the predicted playing XIs for both teams for Match 14 of IPL 2023 between SRH and PBKS.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

SRH vs PBKS: SRH Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Rahul Tripathi's innovative strokeplay will be crucial in Hyderabad

SRH strangely dropped Abhishek Sharma from their playing XI for the previous game, and his replacement Anmolpreet Singh recorded his team's second-highest score. So although Abhishek should ideally be part of the side, he might have to wait a bit longer.

Hyderabad might also need to bring in the South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. While Adil Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi haven't done much wrong, the batting unit desperately needs a boost. Klaasen and Jansen were excellent in the SA20 league and could be the game-changers for SRH in IPL 2023.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been off-color in the shortest format for quite some time now, and Umran Malik could travel at SRH's home ground. However, both bowlers should be given an extended run in the side even if their performances haven't been optimal thus far.

If Rashid is dropped and SRH bat first, then Mayank Markande could come off the bench as an impact sub. If they want batting reinforcements, either Abdul Samad or Abhishek could contribute.

SRH's predicted playing XI for Match 14 of IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Impact player candidates: Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Abhishek Sharma.

SRH vs PBKS: PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Prabhsimran Singh has been a revelation at the top of the order

PBKS have a settled lineup that will not go through too many changes against SRH.

Kagiso Rabada has joined the squad, but Nathan Ellis' stellar performances should keep him out of the playing XI for now. Rishi Dhawan has been used as an impact player and that should continue against SRH as well.

PBKS' predicted playing XI for Match 14 of IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact player candidates: Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Bhatia, Matthew Short.

