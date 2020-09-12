Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling has petered off a little of late: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack has lost some of the potency that they had earlier. He made this observation while doing a SWOT analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2020.

Aakash Chopra named the absence of a finisher in the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup as their biggest weakness, with not many reliable options available at their disposal.

"The weakness they have has been bothering them repeatedly. They are trying to address the problem but they are not able to do so. They are not able to address it because such a talent pool is not available. They have let Yusuf Pathan go but there is no real alternative available, on who will be the finisher."

The former KKR players observed that while Sunrisers Hyderabad have an outstanding top order, the lack of an established finisher might be a serious concern for them. He also mentioned that the franchise might have to compromise on one of their overseas top-order batsmen to allow Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi to play in the XI.

"The lack of a finisher is a problem for this team because you have Warner, Bairstow, Williamson and Manish Pandey in the top order. And all four of them will not play because if all three of Warner, Bairstow and Williamson play, then only one out of Rashid and Nabi can play."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that players like Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh and Priyam Garg in the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle order do not have any great pedigree as finishers.

"After Manish Pandey they have Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg - all Indian names and none of them is a big name who could prove to be trusted finisher. So, they are a top heavy side but do not have much depth in their batting order."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling has also tapered off a little, with Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Basil Thampi having not lived up to their early promise.

"Even the bowling has been very good on paper but they have petered off a little of late. They are not the same bowling unit. Bowlers like Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel and Basil Thampi have not been producing enough match-winning performances."

Aakash Chopra on the potential threats for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020

Mohammad Nabi and Kane Williamson would be competing for a spot in the Sunrisers Hyderabad lineup

Aakash Chopra opined that the biggest threat for Sunrisers Hyderabad would be finalising the four overseas players to be fielded in their playing XI, with Billy Stanlake and Mitchell Marsh also being potential candidates.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad's potential threat is the combination they are going to use, regarding which four overseas players to be played. They will even want to play Billy Stanlake because he has pace and they have Mitchell Marsh as well who is an all-rounder."

He signed off by stating that Sunrisers Hyderabad would have to arrive at their best combination early in the tournament to enjoy a successful run in IPL 2020.

"But if those two play, what will happen to Nabi and Rashid and how will you play Kane Williamson. So deciding the right combination would be the biggest threat for them. Because teams which figure out their ideal combination early are successful in the IPL."

David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Rashid Khan are almost certain to be three of the four foreigners in Sunrisers Hyderabad playing XI in IPL 2020. The franchise would have to decide the fourth overseas player based on team balance, with Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mitchell Marsh vying for the spot.