Sunrisers Hyderabad - Team Composition and Analysis

The Bharat Army
OFFICIAL
Feature
143   //    19 Mar 2019, 15:21 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad are possibly the most underrated team in the Indian Premier League and this helped them win the title in 2016 and reach the finals in 2018. Skipper Kane Williamson has been magnificent in leading the team from the front along with effective and smart team selections.

They definitely missed David Warner last season, but that didn’t affect their overall team performance. Their star opening batsman in the previous seasons, Shikhar Dhawan, has been traded to the Delhi Capitals, which meant they were required to buy an effective opener in the auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad:

Batsmen – David Warner, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Ricky Bhui, Martin Guptill

All Rounders – Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi

Wicket Keepers – Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Team Composition and Analysis:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, as expected, bought two brilliant overseas replacements for Shikhar Dhawan in the auction – Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill. They can turn out to be highly effective at the top of the order and can possibly lead SRH to great starts in run chases. The issue with Sunrisers has always been their batting, In order to prosper, their batting unit will have a big role to play.

The Sunrisers could consider themselves lucky till date, to have a player like Rashid Khan in their team. In a tournament where matches tend to get close on a frequent basis, Rashid Khan would prove to be the difference between the two teams. Adding to that, SRH has the best death bowling unit, which gives them an opportunity to chase lower targets as well.

Ratings:

Batting – 6/10

All-rounders – 5/10

Bowling – 9/10

Let us know your thoughts on SRH’s team and if they have a chance to win the title.

