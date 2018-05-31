Superstars who have lost the most IPL Finals

These Superstars have been unlucky when it comes to the IPL finals.

Yash Mittal 31 May 2018

Superstars you may not know who have lost most IPL Finals

Cricket, just as life, can be a cruel sometimes. From multiple highs to soul-crushing lows, it tends to keep us grounded. The Indian Premier League is a case in point. The 2018 edition of the tournament just got done and dusted with the Chennai Super Kings crowned champions.

If you look at the 2018 team of Chennai, there were a plethora of cricketers like Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, and Karn Sharma who were once again at the winning side of things in yet another final.

While Sharma has featured in three consecutive IPL wins (2016 with SRH, 2017 with MI and now 2018 with CSK), Rayudu and Bhajji went on to win their fourth IPL title.

However, there have been superstars over the course of the past eleven years, who had to face the ignominy of losing many IPL finals.

Today in this blog, let us look at such superstars which you might not know, have featured in losing causes in multiple IPL finals.

#4 Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers (two each, 2011 & 2016)

The bedrock of RCB over the years

Both of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League since its inception.

While Gayle was with KKR in the first three years, before being called in as a last-minute injury replacement by RCB mid-way through the 2011 campaign, De Villiers was bought in the auctions after having spent three years with the Daredevils.

Gayle (608) and De Villiers (312) were the cornerstone for RCB success throughout the season and were instrumental in leading their side to the finals, where they lost to the 2010 champions Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs.

Gayle and De Villers were at the receiving side again in the 2016 edition, as a rampaging SRH unit spearheaded by David Warner denied the duo of finally laying their hands on the title.

While Gayle scored a blistering 76 in the finals, AB de Villiers was the star of the season alongside Kohli, as he amassed 687 runs at an average of 52.84 and a strike-rate of 168.79.