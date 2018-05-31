Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Superstars who have lost the most IPL Finals

These Superstars have been unlucky when it comes to the IPL finals.

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 00:59 IST
2.41K

Superstars you may not know who have lost most IPL Finals
Superstars you may not know who have lost most IPL Finals

Cricket, just as life, can be a cruel sometimes. From multiple highs to soul-crushing lows, it tends to keep us grounded. The Indian Premier League is a case in point. The 2018 edition of the tournament just got done and dusted with the Chennai Super Kings crowned champions.

If you look at the 2018 team of Chennai, there were a plethora of cricketers like Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, and Karn Sharma who were once again at the winning side of things in yet another final.

While Sharma has featured in three consecutive IPL wins (2016 with SRH, 2017 with MI and now 2018 with CSK), Rayudu and Bhajji went on to win their fourth IPL title.

However, there have been superstars over the course of the past eleven years, who had to face the ignominy of losing many IPL finals.

Today in this blog, let us look at such superstars which you might not know, have featured in losing causes in multiple IPL finals.

#4 Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers (two each, 2011 & 2016)

Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketers C
The bedrock of RCB over the years

Both of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have been an integral part of the Indian Premier League since its inception.

While Gayle was with KKR in the first three years, before being called in as a last-minute injury replacement by RCB mid-way through the 2011 campaign, De Villiers was bought in the auctions after having spent three years with the Daredevils.

Gayle (608) and De Villiers (312) were the cornerstone for RCB success throughout the season and were instrumental in leading their side to the finals, where they lost to the 2010 champions Chennai Super Kings by 58 runs.

Gayle and De Villers were at the receiving side again in the 2016 edition, as a rampaging SRH unit spearheaded by David Warner denied the duo of finally laying their hands on the title.

While Gayle scored a blistering 76 in the finals, AB de Villiers was the star of the season alongside Kohli, as he amassed 687 runs at an average of 52.84 and a strike-rate of 168.79.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018 XI that could have beaten CSK in the finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One match each team lost from winning position
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Five unique records in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL teams performance in the playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL teams ranked in order of most points accumulated in...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The greatest Indian XI of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL: Highest paid players in the history of each franchise
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 records of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 5 teams with the most centurions
RELATED STORY
IPL: Greatest performances in must-win matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018