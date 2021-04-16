3 memorable knocks by Suresh Raina against Punjab in IPL cricket

Suresh Raina has been an exceptional player in the IPL. In 190 IPL innings, the left-handed batsman has scored 5422 runs at an average of 33.47 and strike-rate of 137.27.

Raina has tasted considerable success against Punjab in IPL cricket. In 23 IPL innings against Punjab, he has scored 814 runs at an impressive average of 42.84. He has scored a century and 4 half-centuries and has an astounding strike rate of 151.87 against Punjab.

After missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, Raina scored an impressive half-century against Delhi Capitals in Chennai Super Kings (CSK's) first game in IPL 2021.

As CSK looks to take on the Punjab Kings tonight, here is a look at 3 memorable knocks played by Raina against them:

#1. 100* at MA Chidambaram Stadium in 2013: Only IPL Century

Raina's only century in IPL cricket is against Punjab

Suresh Raina's only IPL century is against Punjab. He achieved the feat on 2nd May, 2013 in Chennai.

Raina came in to bat at number three after the dismissal of Wriddhiman Saha. He played attacking cricket from the start and never had to look back.

Advertisement

None of the bowlers were spared by Raina as he blitzed to a 100. The likes of Praveen Kumar, David Hussey, Piyush Chawla, Parvinder Awana, and Manpreet Gony were taken to the cleaners.

He scored 100 runs off 53 balls at an incredible strike rate of 188.68. He smashed 6 sixes and 7 boundaries in the said innings.

Riding on Raina's innings, CSK posted an impressive total of 186 and won the match by 15 runs. Raina was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten century.

#2. 87 at Wankhede Stadium in 2014: Raina's storm

Raina's innings in 2014 at the Wankhede was an exceptional one

In the 2014 IPL eliminator, Raina played one of the best innings witnessed in IPL history .

Kings XI Punjab posted a huge total of 226 in their 20 overs. Virender Sehwag scored 122 runs off 58 balls and was exceptional with the bat.

CSK lost the wicket of Faf Du Plessis with just 1 run on the board. Raina came out to bat with a positive frame of mind.

He did not let any of the Punjab bowlers settle and played an unbelievable knock. He scored 87 runs off just 25 balls which included 12 boundaries and 6 sixes. He scored at an incredible strike rate of 348 in the said innings.

Advertisement

Raina was severe on all the Punjab bowlers. Even the experienced Mitchell Johnson was not saved from the onslaught.

Raina unfortunately was run-out when he was on 87. Despite Raina's heroics, CSK fell short of the target by 24 runs and was knocked out of IPL 2014.

#3. 55* at Wankhede Stadium in 2008: Semi-finals

Suresh Raina

2008 was the first edition of the IPL and Raina played a match-winning innings in the IPL 2008 semi-final.

CSK faced Kings XI Punjab in the second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. Punjab won the toss and elected to bat. CSK bowlers restricted Punjab to a total of 112.

Raina ensured the target was chased without much of a fuss and scored a fluent half-century. He scored 55 runs off 34 balls, which included 4 boundaries and 4 sixes.

He added 102 runs for the second wicket with Parthiv Patel and guided CSK to a 9 wicket win. CSK qualified for the finals of the IPL 2008.