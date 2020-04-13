Suresh Raina recalls his love affair with Chepauk before joining CSK

Raina remembered his remarkable innings of 124 runs for UP against Chennai at Chepauk in the 2006 Ranji Trophy.

He recalled the 'fun times' playing against the likes of Balaji, Badrinath and Ashwin before uniting at CSK.

Suresh Raina is the only player to score a century in CSK vs KXIP matches at MA Chidambaram Stadium

CSK player Suresh Raina recalled his love affair with the M. A. Chidambaram International Cricket Stadium (Chepauk) during a live session on the social media networking site, Instagram.

Speaking candidly on the official Instagram handle of CSK, Raina remembered his remarkable innings of 124 runs while representing Uttar Pradesh in a Group A encounter of the Ranji Trophy Super League stage against Chennai at Chepauk.

Chasing a target of 129 runs, UP ended at 100 for seven as the match was drawn. However, UP benefitted from having taken a vital 95-run lead in the first innings.

He revealed how good the wicket was for batting despite playing in extremely hot conditions in Chennai. He recalled the 'fun times' playing against the likes of Laxmipathi Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin before uniting with them in CSK two years later.

"I always loved batting on the Chennai wickets. Those days were fun when we used to play Ranji Trophy games in Chennai. Laxmipathi Balaji, Subramaniam Badrinath, Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin were also there. I played one game in the 2006 Ranji Trophy. I think I scored a hundred in second innings. In those times, it was a very very good wicket... When you play the Ranji Trophy game during that time, Chennai is very hot."

Screenshot from the video.