×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Suresh Raina smashes 56 off 29 balls in CSK practice match

Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
558   //    18 Mar 2019, 18:56 IST

Suresh Raina
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, often regarded as Chennai Super Kings' beloved ''Chinna Thala" has always been a big asset for the men in yellow. Therefore the Super Kings has always been loyal towards the southpaw and so did Raina as he knows very well that CSK is the only franchise which can bring the best out of him. Over the years if MS Dhoni is considered as the Godfather of CSK then Raina is just next to him and his contribution can never be ignored.

Yesterday, CSK organised a practice game for their squad so that they can free their arms and get into a rhythm as soon as possible.

During yesterday's practice match it seemed that Raina had announced his arrival for this season and is in a full mood to smack the ball out of the park all throughout the season. In his brief innings of 56 runs, he cut, nudged, glanced, drove, slogged, swept, slammed the cricket ball over all the areas of cricket field. He just took 29 balls to reach a score of 56. His innings comprised of 1 four and 6 humongous sixes which clearly shows his intent to get runs under his belt.


Watch the explosive innings of 'Chinna Thala'-

Suresh Raina looks in a sublime form and in a great composure and hence will not let any opportunity go in vain to pounce on the opposition.

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of IPL on 23rd March 2019 at M.A.Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, Tamilnadu. Both the teams would be in a desperate need to start their campaign by gaining some confidence with a help of a win.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Suresh Raina
Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineer in making. An ardent sports fan and blogger.
IPL History: One best match of each season from 2008-2011
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL Countdown: All-time Chennai Superkings XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Expected playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead to the opening match of the tournament between CSK and RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL: 3 Top run-scorers for their respective teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 most expensive overs in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 8 Amazing IPL records 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One match-winner in each side
RELATED STORY
11 players with the most 'Man of the Match' awards in the first 11 IPL seasons
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us