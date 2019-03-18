Suresh Raina smashes 56 off 29 balls in CSK practice match

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, often regarded as Chennai Super Kings' beloved ''Chinna Thala" has always been a big asset for the men in yellow. Therefore the Super Kings has always been loyal towards the southpaw and so did Raina as he knows very well that CSK is the only franchise which can bring the best out of him. Over the years if MS Dhoni is considered as the Godfather of CSK then Raina is just next to him and his contribution can never be ignored.

Yesterday, CSK organised a practice game for their squad so that they can free their arms and get into a rhythm as soon as possible.

During yesterday's practice match it seemed that Raina had announced his arrival for this season and is in a full mood to smack the ball out of the park all throughout the season. In his brief innings of 56 runs, he cut, nudged, glanced, drove, slogged, swept, slammed the cricket ball over all the areas of cricket field. He just took 29 balls to reach a score of 56. His innings comprised of 1 four and 6 humongous sixes which clearly shows his intent to get runs under his belt.

Watch the explosive innings of 'Chinna Thala'-

Suresh Raina looks in a sublime form and in a great composure and hence will not let any opportunity go in vain to pounce on the opposition.

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening encounter of IPL on 23rd March 2019 at M.A.Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai, Tamilnadu. Both the teams would be in a desperate need to start their campaign by gaining some confidence with a help of a win.

