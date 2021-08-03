Fluency, flair, and flamboyance - Suryakumar Yadav and the catalyst-like art of constructing an innings  

Suryakumar Yadav made a strong case for a spot in the Indian batting unit following a successful tour of Sri Lanka. Years of grinding through the testing domestic circuit and the flashes of the IPL have finally reaped reward over the course of the last few months for the player.

Time and instances have usually indicated that the beginning of an innings is the biggest hurdle, skill-wise and from a psychological point of view as well.

Right from the increased momentum in favor of the opposition, to the nerves while facing the initial set of deliveries, it is a hurdle that most batters wish to clear off early.

The newly unabashed pool of Indian batsmen have so far been immune to it. They have shown to exude confidence regardless of the state of the innings or the proficiency of the opposition. Leading the pack is Suryakumar Yadav.

Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson having a strike rate over 137 in list A since 2019 - That is total madness. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 23, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav in Vijay Hazare 2021:



50(33)

29(27)

133(58)

29(26)

91(75)



Batting at middle order and all the innings had a strike rate over 100. Good confidence booster ahead of the England T20 series. pic.twitter.com/sKYHZg5UGQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 1, 2021

Suryakumar's earlier credentials as a finisher were a huge influence on his ability to begin an innings with utter fluency. Finishers often settle quickly given their lack of time out in the middle. He has acquired the trait and applied it to his exploits ever since.

The right-handed batsman has had to grind his way through the batting order over the years. A stint donning the finisher role for Kolkata Knight Riders earned him a place in the side's middle order.

Success soon followed and a golden opportunity arose in the form of an opening spot with the Mumbai Indians, which eventually became the pivotal stepping stone in his career.

The attributes of Suryakumar pose as a blessing to seek momentum

Suryakumar Yadav has made a strong case for the T20 World Cup squad

Despite being relatively young in terms of experience in the international circuit, Suryakumar has presented a titillating case so far.

Runs at a brisk pace are a mandatory norm now and usually, they are associated with risks. A boundary is something the batsman wishes to get out of his arsenal early on to set the tone and for confidence, and Suryakumar Yadav has certainly kept a note of it.

Suryakumar Yadav's Average and Strike Rate in Int'l Cricket:- (After 3 Innings)



•In T20Is - 46.33 Ave, 169.51 SR.

•In ODIs - 62.00 Ave, 122.77 SR. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 25, 2021

His maiden international delivery was a testament to that. Very few would even hope to hoick a steaming delivery off Jofra Archer for a six, but Suryakumar Yadav executed it with utter ease to get going.

It has often been the norm from that point onwards. An early boundary is always expected when he arrives out in the middle. What makes the feat even more impressive is given the fact that strokeplay is usually devoid of risk, making the process a lot easier than it looks.

This makes Suryakumar a nightmare for the opposition captain and bowlers. Right at a time when more momentum can be sought, the 31-year-old takes it away with his almost nonchalant manner of batting.

To add to that, the almost adrenaline-rushing start does not imply a reckless flurry of boundaries. His flair also rewards him with the ability to deftly pick up the gaps and keep ticking the scoreboard.

As mentioned earlier, while almost all of the next generation of batters seem to have made a statement early in their innings, there is something about Suryakumar Yadav's approach to constructing an innings.

It's a quality that makes him indispensable in a format such as T20 where a dip in momentum can lead to dire consequences.

His absence was clearly seen during the recent set of concluded T20s against Sri Lanka. They missed a boost or an anchor in the middle order on a challenging surface. While both roles are different in their own manner, Suryakumar Yadav always seems to find the balance.

The ability is arguably fueled by the desire to retain his place, which countless players desire and have a run at.

Suryakumar's hardwork often gets demolished in the end

The sublime start to the innings usually ends with an ugly manner

Much like a catalyst in a chemical reaction, Suryakumar's fluency comes to a steady end. His modes of dismissal and the inability to carry his bat for a prolonged period of time are a numbing concern.

Over the course of the IPL and international cricket, Suryakumar's approach to building an innings has been flawless, but on a personal level, it becomes quite futile when it's left midway. A frustrating set of dismissals after a string of iron-clad starts pose as evidence for it.

While Suryakumar is arguably yet to face a probing bowling unit on a challenging surface, it is still safe to say that the early signs are very promising.

