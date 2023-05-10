Suryakumar Yadav's top 3 knocks in the IPL against RCB

Coming into the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar Yadav wasn't in the best of form, having endured a miserable run in an ODI series against the visiting Australians.

The start of the IPL wasn't great either and people were quick to pounce on him. However, as they say, form is temporary but class is permanent and Surya has proved that in the last few games.

He has returned to his peak form which saw him being regarded as one of the best T20 batters in the world. Mumbai Indians started the season with a few defeats but have turned things around in remarkable fashion with Surya's batting being one of the reasons behind their resurgence.

Suryakumar has been a mainstay of MI's lineup over the years and has been a massive headache for opponents with his unique range of shots. One of the teams which he has troubled a lot is the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has played a few unbelievable innings against the franchise on occasions where MI needed someone to step up.

On that note, here's a look at SKY's top 3 knocks against RCB.

#1 83 (Mumbai, 2023)

This is the latest occasion where SKY troubled the Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI were set a target of 200 on what a brilliant pitch for batting. MI were well placed at 51-1 when SKY came out to bat but they lost another wicket in the same over, that of skipper Rohit Sharma.

Sam Billings @sambillings what a knock! 🤯 Suryakumar Yadav is utterly insanewhat a knock! 🤯 Suryakumar Yadav is utterly insane 💥 what a knock! 🤯 https://t.co/3z9NXAoPQp

However, SKY, not one to be flustered took on the bowling and shared a magnificent partnership of 140 runs with youngster Nehal Wadhera. Suryakumar Yadav ended up scoring 83 runs of just 35 balls at a remarkable strike-rate of 237.14.

By the time he was dismissed, the game was well in the pocket of MI who eventually won the game with 3.3 overs to spare. Quite deservingly, SKY was adjudged the player of the match for his phenomenal knock.

#2 79* (Abu Dhabi, 2020)

This was the very game in which SKY was stared at by Virat Kohli

In a game between MI and RCB in Abu Dhabi in IPL 2020, Suryakumar Yadav played a sensational knock of 79 not out off just 43 balls.

Mumbai Indians were chasing a target of 165 runs set by RCB in the first innings. Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat at number three and took the attack to the RCB bowlers from the very start. He played some elegant drives and powerful shots to dominate the RCB bowlers despite finding no support from the other batters.

Suryakumar Yadav's innings was filled with 10 boundaries and three sixes, and he remained unbeaten till the end of the match. His innings helped MI chase down the target with 5 deliveries to spare. This innings also earned him the player of the match award for his match-winning performance.

#3 68* (Pune, 2022)

In a game between MI and RCB in 2022, MI lost the toss and were put in to bat first by their opponents. MI's score was 60-2 when Surya came out to bat but they quickly collapsed to 79-6. RCB were right on top and it seemed like MI would struggle to make even 100.

That is when SKY took over the proceedings and manufactured a superb knock at a time when his team desperately needed one. He smashed 68 runs from just 37 deliveries with the help of six maximums to help his side post a more than respectable total of 151.

RCB eventually chased the total down rather easily with nine balls to spare but Surya's innings helped MI make a game out of it.

