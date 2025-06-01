Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in playoffs ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

IPL 2025 batting stars Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer will be seen in action when Mumbai Indians (MI) face Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. PBKS went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur. On the other hand, MI beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

Ad

Suryakumar is currently second on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2025. In 15 innings, he has amassed 673 runs at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83, with five half-centuries and a best of 73*. As for PBKS skipper Shreyas, he has notched up 516 runs in 15 innings at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 170.86, with the aid of five fifties and a best of 97*.

Ahead of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, we compare the batting records of Suryakumar and Shreyas in IPL playoff matches.

Ad

Trending

Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better average and strike rate in IPL playoffs?

Suryakumar has been part of 12 IPL playoff matches between 2014 and 2025. In 11 innings, he has scored 362 runs at an average of 36.20 and a strike rate of 135.58, with the aid of three half-centuries. He is yet to be dismissed for a duck in IPL playoffs and has struck 34 fours and 13 sixes, having faced 267 deliveries.

Ad

Shreyas has featured in 10 IPL playoff matches between 2019 and 2025. In 10 innings, he has scored 216 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 126.31, with two half-centuries to his credit. Like Suryakumar, Shreyas too hasn't been dismissed for a duck in IPL playoffs. He has struck 19 fours and seven sixes, having faced 171 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better highest score in IPL playoffs

Suryakumar has registered a highest score of 71* in the IPL playoffs. He registered the score against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Qualifier 1 of the 2019 edition. The 360-degree batter slammed 71* off 54 balls, hitting 10 fours, as MI beat CSK by six wickets to secure a place in the final.

Ad

The right-handed batter also smashed 51 off 38 in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Suryakumar hit six fours and two sixes as MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs. MI will have high hopes from their star batter in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Suryakumar Yadav 11 362 71* 36.20 135.58 3 Shreyas Iyer 10 216 65* 36 126.31 2

Ad

(Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer in IPL playoffs)

Shreyas has recorded a highest score of 65* in IPL playoffs. He registered the knock in the IPL 2020 final in Dubai, while captaining DC against MI. The right-handed batter's innings came off 50 balls and included six fours and two sixes. Delhi, however, went on to lose the final by five wickets.

Shreyas also clobbered 58* off 24 balls while leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad. The 30-year-old struck five fours and four sixes as KKR thumped SRH by eight wickets. KKR went to clinch the trophy by defeating the same side in the final.

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in IPL finals?

Suryakumar has been part of three IPL finals. He does not have a great record in summit clashes of the T20 league. In three innings, he has only managed 39 runs at an average of 13 and a strike rate of 90.69, with a best of 19.

Ad

Player Innings Runs HS Average SR 50s Suryakumar Yadav 3 39 19 13 90.69 0 Shreyas Iyer 2 71 65* - 133.96 1

Ad

(Suryakumar Yadav vs Shreyas Iyer in IPL finals)

Shreyas has featured in two IPL finals so far - in 2020 and 2024. In two innings, he has scored 71 runs and has remained not out on both occasions. The elegant batter, scored 65* in 2020 against MI and was undefeated on six in the IPL 2024 final against SRH. He has a strike rate of 133.96 in IPL finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More