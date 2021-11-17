T10 League 2021/2022: Five players entering the competition in spectacular form

The fifth season of the T10 League will begin on Friday, November 19. The first fixture of the season will see defending champions Northern Warriors take on the Delhi Bulls.

The latest addition to the league, the Chennai Braves, will also be making their tournament debut this season.

Every T10 League Season provides a uniquely entertaining few weeks with talented cricketers, and the upcoming season promises to deliver more of the same.

There are five players in particular whose recent form and reputation make them the biggest attractions of the tournament. The following list will examine these highly exciting players.

# 1 Evin Lewis (Deccan Gladiators)

Evin Lewis

West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis will be representing the Deccan Gladiators in the upcoming T10 League. Coming into the tournament, Lewis finds himself in sensational form thanks to the 2021 Caribbean Premier League.

The left-handed batsman was the CPL's second-highest run scorer. With 426 runs in 11 matches at an average of 47.33 and a 163.22 strike rate, Lewis led the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots to their maiden CPL title.

#2 Faf du Plessis (Bangla Tigers)

Faf du Plessis is the captain of the Bangla Tigers in the 2021/22 T10 League. His stellar form in the recently concluded IPL means that he is more than likely to have an outstanding T10 tournament as well.

Faf was the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021. His 633 runs in 16 matches played a vital role in CSK's victory. Faf also made the highest individual score in the CPL, with a ferocious 120 runs in 60 balls.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw will represent the Delhi Bulls in the 2021/22 T10 League. The left-handed batter enters the tournament on the back of some excellent form courtesy of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

With 295 runs in 5 matches, Rossouw was the leading runscorer in the tournament. Rossouw also hit the tournament's most sixes (13) and the highest individual score of 112 runs in 55 balls.

#4 Dominic Drakes (Delhi Bulls)

All eyes will be on Dominic Drakes as he represents the Delhi Bulls in the 2021/22 T10 League after an excellent CPL outing. Those who have witnessed the 2021 CPL finals will never forget Drakes's match-winning performance.

Drakes scored a match-winning 24-ball-48*, ensuring that his team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lifted the trophy. The left-arm bowler also scalped 16 wickets in 11 matches and provided excellent all-round cover for the team.

After representing Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup 2021, David Wiese will play for the Deccan Gladiators in the 2021/22 T10 League. Wiese may not have topped the leaderboards in recent tournaments, but his heart and determination make him one to keep an eye on in the tournament.

Wiese's quickfire 66 runs against the Netherlands helped Namibia enter the Super 12 of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Wiese was the third-leading six-hitter (11) in the tournament, also taking two five-wicket hauls in CPL 2021 along the way.

