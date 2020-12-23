T10 League 2021: 3 IPL facts to know about Ishan Malhotra, Maratha Arabians' latest Indian signing

The Abu Dhabi T10 League Draft for the 2021 season took place on Wednesday night. Defending champions Maratha Arabians had the maximum spots vacant in their squad heading into the draft. They used one of the places to sign Indian all-rounder Ishan Malhotra.

The right-arm fast bowler first played for the Chandigarh Lions in the rebel Indian Cricket League. He even represented Punjab at the domestic level. After his decent performances with the ball, Ishan Malhotra received his maiden IPL contract in 2010.

Malhotra could not stay in the IPL for an extended period. Soon, he even lost his place in the Punjab cricket team. Ishan played his last competitive T20 match for Punjab back in 2012 against Madhya Pradesh.

Not many fans would know that he even played in the IPL once. Here are three IPL facts about the Maratha Arabians' latest signing, Ishan Malhotra.

3. Ishan Malhotra reached the IPL Final in his debut season

25 April 2010, CSK Won their Maiden IPL Trophy by beating Mumbai Indians in finals.



Raina awarded "Man Of the Match" for his unbeaten 57 runs knock from 35 Balls. pic.twitter.com/oeT1VplZ19 — Symbiote ! (@iamGurooot) April 25, 2020

Ishant Malhotra played only one game in his IPL career. In 2010, the Mumbai Indians signed him ahead of the IPL season. Malhotra warmed the benches for the entire season.

It is pertinent to note some big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, JP Duminy, DJ Bravo, Shikhar Dhawan, Kieron Pollard, Zaheer Khan, Lasith Malinga, and Sanath Jayasuriya played for the Mumbai Indians that year. The Mumbai-based franchise reached the final for the first time in IPL 2010.

Unfortunately, they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash. While Ishan Malhotra did not get a single game in IPL 2010, he reached the final in his first season.

Advertisement

2. Ishan Malhotra played his only IPL game for the Deccan Chargers

If you are a cricket person please join the challenge of posting a cricket photo. Just one picture, no description. Please copy the text in your status, post a picture and look at some great memories/pictures pic.twitter.com/Z7psu0REvW — ishan malhotra (@ishan32) March 30, 2020

As mentioned ahead, Ishan Malhotra played only a solitary IPL match in his career. The Deccan Chargers bought him for ₹20 lakhs before the fourth season. The Chargers had reached the Top 4 in the previous two years. However, they could not complete a hat-trick of top-4 finishes in 2011.

They tried multiple players in their playing XI. Ishan Malhotra got an opportunity to play against the Delhi Capitals. The right-handed batsman scored seven runs off four deliveries, coming out to bat at number seven. Ishan smacked a four off Aavishkar Salvi in the final over.

With the ball, Ishan could not take a single wicket. He returned with figures of 0/23 in his only IPL match.

1. Virender Sehwag destroyed Ishan Malhotra in Hyderabad

Virender Sehwag scored a century in Ishan Malhotra's only IPL game

The match against the Delhi Capitals was the Deccan Chargers' home game. They batted first and posted 175/5 on the board in 20 overs. Virender Sehwag attacked the Chargers in the second innings.

Advertisement

He targeted Ishan Malhotra in the innings' eighth over. Sehwag smashed the first two balls out of the park. The next two deliveries went for boundaries as Ishan gave away 20 runs off his first four balls.

In the remaining two deliveries, Virender took three runs more. Ultimately, Ishan ended with 0/23 after the first over. Sehwag scored his maiden IPL hundred in that game as the Delhi-based franchise won by four wickets.