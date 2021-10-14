T20 World Cup 2021: 3 England players who might have a great tournament 

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, England lost to West Indies and Carlos Brathwaite in the final. Under Eoin Morgan, however, the white-ball unit has only gone from strength to strength. They have not only clinched the 50-over World Cup, but are one of the favorites to go all the way in the T20 World Cup as well.

England have named a formidable squad for the T20 World Cup and have superb depth. A number of their players can be match-winners on their day and as such, they should make it to the semi-finals atleast, provided they play to their potential.

Quite a few of their players have been world-beaters in franchise cricket all across the world. Hence, the onus will be on the senior members to stand up and be counted under pressure.

Here we take a look at 3 England players who can really shine at the T20 World Cup:

1.) Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow's impact at the top of the order will be crucial at the T20 World Cup

Jonny Bairstow has become one of the most feared batters in the game, especially in the shortest format. His ability to take the attack to the opposition makes him an outstanding addition to the team and could well be used in the middle order by England.

He has been one of the shining lights for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the years. His performance in the tournament is a testament to the fact that the Yorkshireman's attacking instincts against the spinners do pay dividends.

In 28 IPL matches, Bairstow has scored 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and with a strike-rate of 142.19. Although he has been used as an opener in the IPL, his defining moment could well come in the middle order for England in the T20 World Cup.

2.) Moeen Ali

Moeen is in great form ahead of the T20 World Cup

The all-rounder proved to be a great acquisition for the Chennai Super Kings this season of the IPL. He batted at number three and was also a solid option with the ball for MS Dhoni.

In the T20 World Cup, Eoin Morgan could use the all-rounder in a similar role. Moeen's ability to attack bowlers in powerplay overs makes him a great asset and he could be very dangerous. The all-rounder is also capable of filling the void that has been created by the absence of Ben Stokes.

He has been striking the ball at 133 this season on sluggish pitches in the UAE in the IPL and this should give him the confidence to be the X-factor for England. With the ball, the pitches in UAE should suit him and he can be a serious threat if the ball starts to turn.

3.) Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills can be the match-winner for England in T20 World Cup

After spending years in the wilderness, Tymal Mills is back in the England squad for the T20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer could be the match-winner for England if the conditions are similar to the IPL.

He can hurl the ball over 90mph and can also slow it down to 70-75mph and this makes him one of the most difficult bowlers to line up. His performances in the T20 blast and then in the Hundred played a massive part in his recall to the fold.

"From the start [the Hundred] was survival of the fittest. You would really see who the best bowlers and batsmen were. It was a real opportunity to showcase ability," he said about how the Hundred helped him put his name forward.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava