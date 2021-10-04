T20 World Cup 2021: 3 reasons why Yuzvendra Chahal should be picked for the ICC tournament

It has been a resurgence of sorts for tweaker Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He quashed all doubts about his performance issues with an impressive start for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the second half of their IPL 2021 campaign.

Chahal has picked up 10 wickets from the five games the side has played so far in the UAE, a sharp rise from the four wickets he picked up from seven games during the India leg. The consistent outings have now seen experts demand his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

All teams can make changes to their provisional squad by October 10, and we take a look at three reasons why Chahal should be included in the squad.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal's experience matters

With 49 games under his belt and 63 wickets to his credit at an average of 25.30, Yuzvendra Chahal comes in with experience. He's played more games than his current replacement Rahul Chahar, who has had a bit of a glitch in the ongoing IPL.

Although Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin are the spin-twins for India in the upcoming WC, a three-pronged attack will see Chahal as a key component.

#2 Current form is a plus

Yuzvendra Chahal's current form is a plus considering the tournament is being played in the UAE.

He currently averages 21.21 with the ball and has 14 wickets to his name, which shows he's made the necessary changes to his approach. According to a report by Republic World, he spoke of the mental adjustment:

"I just believe in myself. That’s what I was missing in the first half. I have just backed my strength and just varied my line today (after the match against PBKS)."

#3 Ability to pick wickets irrespective of the conditions

Much like his spin mate, Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal has the knack of picking wickets even on tracks that are known to be batter-friendly.

An ample instance could be the 51 wickets that he has picked up at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium over the course of the IPL at an average of 21.43 and an economy rate of 7.74.

The strip is known for assisting batters and his astonishing wickets run at the venue shows his uncanny knack of getting something out of these pitches and picking wickets at regular intervals.

What are your thoughts on Chahal being given a berth in the T20 WC squad?

