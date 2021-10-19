T20 World Cup 2021 Player profile: Shardul Thakur

Team India’s pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur replaced Axar Patel in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a late change to the team recently. Thakur was rewarded for some excellent performances in both red and white-ball cricket in recent times. The uncertainty over Hardik Pandya’s bowling was also another key factor behind bringing Thakur into the main squad.

The 30-year-old, who will be featuring in his maiden T20 World Cup, has played 22 T20Is for India, taking 31 wickets at a strike rate of 14.60 and an economy rate of 9.11. In his IPL career, Thakur has featured in 61 matches, claiming 67 scalps at a strike rate of 18.80.

The cricketer, who represents Mumbai in the domestic circuit, is a highly experienced player in the 20-over format. Having made his T20 debut in 2015, he has played 122 matches and has picked up 145 wickets with a best of 4 for 27.

Shardul Thakur’s T20 form in the last 10 games

CSK pacer Shardul Thakur. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Thakur was part of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) triumphant IPL 2021 campaign and turned 30 a day after the MS Dhoni-led franchise lifted the title. He turned out for CSK in nine matches in IPL 2021 and claimed an impressive haul of 16 wickets.

In only one of the nine games did Thakur go wicketless. He had superb figures of 2 for 13 in a league game against Delhi Capitals (DC) even as CSK went down in the close encounter. In the next clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), he picked up 3 for 28, dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan and Aiden Markram even as KL Rahul went berserk at one end.

Thakur reserved his best for the final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Chasing 193, Kolkata got off to an excellent start, courtesy of half-centuries from openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill. Just when it seemed that CSK were under pressure, the medium-pacer struck to send back the dangerous Iyer. Thakur got Nitish Rana in the same over to put CSK on top.

The all-rounder featured in the five-match T20I series against England at home in March. He played a key role in India’s series triumph, picking up three wickets in the final match even though he conceded 45 runs. Defending a score of 224, India won the contest by 36 runs.

Why Shardul Thakur is crucial to the Indian side

Shardul Thakur appeals for a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

In the short while that he has played for India, Thakur had proved to be a highly valuable contributor, earning him nicknames like ‘Lord’ and ‘the golden arm’. The uncanny medium-pacer has the knack of picking up crucial wickets at significant junctures. He has proved this on numerous occasions over the last year or so, meaning it definitely cannot be a fluke.

He played only one Test in Australia and made game-changing contributions with both the bat and ball. Similarly, he rescued India with his brilliant batting in The Oval Test against England and picked up big wickets with some exceptional deliveries. Irrespective of the format, he has the talent and temperament to succeed.

Thakur could prove to be India’s X-factor at the T20 World Cup 2021. He is a partnership-breaker with the ball and can contribute big hits if needed with the willow. India must ensure they utilize his skills to the maximum as Thakur is presently at the peak of his powers.

Expert opinion: “It had to happen” - Salman Butt backs Shardul Thakur’s selection

Shardul Thakur batting during The Oval Test. Pic: Getty Images

According to former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt, the Indian selectors made the right move by bringing Thakur into India’s 15-member T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Butt reckoned that Thakur had proved himself with his performances and deserved his place in the T20 World Cup team.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said about Thakur’s selection:

“It had to happen. Shardul Thakur had to be picked for the T20 World Cup. He has been claiming wickets consistently and has been contributing with the bat as well. In England too, he performed really well. He has the momentum of performances. In the IPL, Thakur and Harshal Patel picked up wickets in almost every game. But batting gives Thakur the edge when it comes to selection.”

Butt further claimed that the 30-year-old’s Test success in England was also a significant factor in his selection for the T20 World Cup. The former cricketer opined:

“Test cricket, that too in England, is a lot tougher. The way he batted in England was really impressive. He can score at a good strike rate and is claiming at least two wickets with the ball in almost every game. The services of such an in-form player had to be utilized. His No. 1 reason for selection is his ongoing performance, then there are other add-ons.”

Sportskeeda India @Sportskeeda

☝️ 67 wickets🏆 Two-time IPL winnerHappy Birthday to the one of India's rising talents, 👕 41 international matches☝️ 67 wickets🏆 Two-time IPL winnerHappy Birthday to the one of India's rising talents, @imShard 🥳🎉 👕 41 international matches

☝️ 67 wickets🏆 Two-time IPL winnerHappy Birthday to the one of India's rising talents, @imShard 🥳🎉 https://t.co/88u0O1QhQn

Apart from the 22 T20Is, Thakur has also featured in four Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

Edited by Samya Majumdar