T20 World Cup 2022: "Since IPL started, India has not won T20 World Cup" - Wasim Akram says after India's semi-final loss to England

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has stated that India have failed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Thursday, November 10, India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat by England in the second semi-final in Adelaide. The excruciating loss ended India's campaign in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India was the first team to lift the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 under the astute leadership of MS Dhoni. The massive success of a young Indian side in the shortest format prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to start its own T20 franchise tournament.

The birth of the IPL took place in 2008 and 15 years thereafter, the cash-rich league has established itself as one of the richest sporting leagues across the globe.

However, Akram, a veteran of 460 international matches for Pakistan, pointed out that India have not won the showpiece event since they were crowned champions in 2007.

"Everyone was like IPL will make a huge difference for India because IPL started in 2008. India won the T20 World Cup in 2007. Since the IPL started, India has not won the T20 World Cup," Akram told A Sports.

"Playing in different conditions also matters" - Shoaib Malik on Indian players to play in overseas T20 leagues

The BCCI does not permit its national or domestic players to participate in overseas T20 leagues. The only exception for any player to play in different franchise tournaments apart from the IPL is to announce their retirement.

If a player is associated with any overseas franchise tournament, he is barred from playing under any competition/matches conducted by the Indian cricket board, including the IPL extravaganza.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is of the opinion that if Indian players get exposure in other leagues then it will help them acclimatize to the overseas conditions.

Malik said:

"It does make a difference (Indian players missing in overseas leagues) but their IPL is big enough to get exposure for their youngsters and other players. But playing in different conditions also matters. If you play as an overseas player in any league, they put extra responsibility on your shoulders. So that's what matters when you become a good player.

He added:

"Secondly, you share the dressing room with world-class players. You look at their work ethics and how they are so consistent. I guess there are so many elements which can reflect these matters.

Pakistan and England will play the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

