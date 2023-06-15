Texas Super Kings announce star-studded coaching staff for MLC 2023, Stephen Fleming named head coach 

Texar Super Kings (TSK) have unveiled their support staff for the inaugural season of the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC 2023). Stephen Fleming is set to serve as the head coach of the team.

Fleming has had a long-standing association with the owners of the franchise. He played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first-ever season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The former New Zealand captain has been the coach since the second IPL season.

It is worth mentioning that Fleming is also the coach of the Joburg Super Kings in Cricket South Africa's SA20. TSK have roped in Eric Simons and Albie Morkel as assistant coaches, while Russell Radhakrishnan will be the team manager.

The announcement was made on CSK's social media handles on Thursday, June 15. The franchise posted:

The Chennai-based side won the hearts of many fans with their impressive performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) earlier this year. MS Dhoni and Co. trumped Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final to take home the silverware for the fifth time in the league's history.

Texas Super Kings ropes in Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner for MLC 2023

TSK have signed New Zealand cricketers Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner for the forthcoming MLC 2023. The two were a part of CSK's title-winning squad in the latest edition of the IPL.

While Santner featured in just three matches, Conway was a vital cog in the MS Dhoni-led side. The left-handed opening batter mustered 672 runs from 15 innings, finishing as the leading run-getter for the team.

Apart from the two Kiwi stars, the likes of Ambati Rayudu, David Miller, Dwayne Bravo and Gerald Coetzee will also be a part of the TSK squad in MLC 2023.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket



July 13-30, 2023

Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, TX

Church Street Park – Morrisville, NC



TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW bit.ly/3qGr7X2 🎟️ 𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐓 🛒July 13-30, 2023Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, TXChurch Street Park – Morrisville, NCTICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW 🎟️ 𝐀𝐃𝐃𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐓 🛒 📅 July 13-30, 2023📍 Grand Prairie Stadium – Grand Prairie, TX📍 Church Street Park – Morrisville, NCTICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW 👉 bit.ly/3qGr7X2 https://t.co/xaIthzCzJp

The six-team tournament is scheduled to be played from July 13 to 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium. TSK will take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the opening encounter of the season.

Poll : 0 votes