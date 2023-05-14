“The ball that got Manish Pandey was like Shane Warne's ball of the century” - Virender Sehwag’s massive praise for Harpreet Brar 

Former India opener Virender Sehwag compared Harpreet Brar's delivery that dismissed Manish Pandey to Shane Warne's “ball of the century”. He went on to describe the left-arm spinner’s impressive performance as a very intelligent one.

Brar claimed 4/30 as Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 31 runs in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. He dismissed David Warner (54), Phil Salt (21), and Rilee Rossouw (5) before producing a ripper to knock over Manish Pandey (0).

The delivery to Pandey pitched on the middle and leg and spun sharply to hit the top of off. Sharing his views on the brilliant delivery and Brar’s overall bowling effort, Sehwag told Cricbuzz:

"Brar was incredible. To bowl an over in the powerplay and being hit for runs, the way he made a comeback in wonderful fashion. The ball that got Manish Pandey was like Shane Warne's ball of the century. The ball that sent Warner packing was also good; Rilee Rossouw played a bad shot. But overall, it was very intelligent bowling from Brar.”

While Brar starred with the ball against DC, young opener Prabhsimran Singh was the standout performer with the bat. The latter hammered 103 off 65 balls, thereby scoring his maiden IPL ton.

Sehwag reacted cheekily while discussing the duo and commented:

"This is the first time that Punjab won due to the Punjabis. Be it Prabhsimran or Brar, both of them play for PCA and PBKS, and won the game for their side with wonderful displays.”

Punjab batted first after losing the toss and posted 167/7, after which Delhi were held to 136/8.

“When those four wickets fell, the match slipped away from DC's hand” - Sehwag

The former India cricketer was critical of Delhi’s batting effort. Chasing 168, DC raced to 69 for no loss, but lost their way and crumbled to 86/4 by the ninth over.

Hitting out at Delhi’s lackluster batting effort, Sehwag commented:

"When those four wickets fell, the match slipped away from DC's hand. It was a poor batting display from DC. If the DC batters had shown patience, the runs were there and the result could have been different.”

Following the loss, Delhi Capitals became the first team to be eliminated from the IPL 2023 playoffs race.

