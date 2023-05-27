“The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD” - Sunil Gavaskar’s big statement on Hardik Pandya’s leadership 

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar reckons that the calmness Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya brings to him team as leader is similar to that of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni. Gavaskar also stated that Hardik has a very good opportunity to show how quickly he has learned the nuances of captaincy during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final.

GT will take on CSK in the summit clash of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28. Gujarat confirmed their berth in their second successive final, beating Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 on Friday. Earlier, Chennai defeated GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to enter their 10th IPL final.

While sharing his views on the big game, Gavaskar compared Hardik’s captaincy skills to those of Dhoni and also credited the GT skipper for the team’s success. He told Star Sports:

"He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that. But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned.”

"When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketer as well. But that excitable part, we have seen over the last year. The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that.”

Gujarat beat Chennai by five wickets in the IPL 2023 tournament opener in Ahmedabad. However, CSK came up with a clinical effort at Chepauk in Qualifier 1 to register their maiden win over GT and confirm their place in the final.

“He makes life look so easy” - Gavaskar on GT coach Ashish Nehra

Apart from Hardik, Gavaskar also hailed head coach Ashish Nehra for his contribution to Gujarat Titans’ success. The 73-year-old opined that while Nehra makes everyone laugh in the dressing room, his tactical acumen cannot be ignored.

The former India captain stated:

"I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person, when he is in the change room or the comm box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains.”

Concluding his thoughts on the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final, Gavaskar opined that Dhoni and Co. have a tough fight on their hands.

He said:

"They (GT) have always been a top-class team. Look at the way they have topped the table. They finished with 20 points, 3 more than Chennai Super Kings. It tells you how Gujarat Titans dominated in the league stages. It should not be a surprise that they reached the final. They have played champions cricket.

"And that's why there are in the final. CSK know that they have a real, real fight in their hands.”

Opener Shubman Gill hammered 129 off 60, while Mohit Sharma claimed 5/10 as GT beat MI comprehensively in Qualifier 2 to confirm their spot in the IPL 2023 final.

Poll : 0 votes