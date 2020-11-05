SRH vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 58th match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This is an eliminator, with the losing team getting knocked out of the tournament. The winner of the game will get to play in Qualifier 2 on Sunday.

SRH finished third in the points table after a whirlwind finish to the season that saw them record three consecutive victories. They absolutely destroyed the Mumbai Indians in the last game of the season and they won by ten wickets.

SRH have seven wins from fourteen games, the same as RCB, but were placed higher than them due to their superior net run rate.

David Warner's side will be full of confidence heading into this must-win game. The move to drop Jonny Bairstow to accommodate another overseas player has worked really well, with Wriddhiman Saha impressing at the top.

The security which Kane Williamson and Jason Holder provide in the middle order has allowed Warner and Saha to play their natural attacking game. Holder's addition has also allowed SRH to play with five proper bowlers, who they can rely on once again to trouble the RCB batsmen.

RCB, meanwhile, have lost their last four games and should consider themselves lucky to have made it through to the playoffs. They were in great form for the majority of the season, and Virat Kohli and his team will want to keep this going when the two sides meet. RCB's batting hasn't been great, and they have struggled to up the ante in the middle overs.

RCB's bowling has been better than their batting, but Chris Morris has lacked the spark that he showed in the initial stages of the campaign. They will also be sweating over the fitness of speedster Navdeep Saini whose absence may weaken their pace attack.

SRH vs RCB match details

Date: 6th November 2020 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

SRH vs RCB weather report

There is a very minimal chance of rain during the match. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius in what promises to be ideal playing conditions.

SRH vs RCB pitch report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has been pretty balanced and has favored both the batsmen and the bowlers. Batsmen who have settled in will find it easier to play their strokes. The middle overs bowling from the spinners will be crucial in restricting the run flow.

SRH vs RCB predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's new opening pair is the main reason for their huge success. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

With a winning combination that's clearly working, the Sunrisers should stick with the same playing XI. The openers will once again look to provide them with a blazing start while they'll back their bowlers to produce another strong performance.

Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), David Warner(C), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(R) needs to get back in form. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB will look to make a couple of changes to their playing XI. Their middle-order hardly contributed against DC, and Moeen Ali could get a look in, in the place of Isuru Udana.

Navdeep Saini should return to the side if he's fit in the place of Shivam Dube. Shahbaz Ahmed's strong bowling performance was the one positive from the DC game, and they'll expect that kind of showing from him once again.

Predicted XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube/ Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana/ Moeen Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RCB match prediction

Both teams won a game apiece in their two meetings in the group stage. RCB has shown how effective they can be earlier in their campaign, but bouncing back from four defeats is no easy task.

SRH, meanwhile, is on a roll, and they will certainly be the favorites to move on to the next stage of the campaign.

SRH vs RCB TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP