×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

The journey of Alzarri Joseph in a glance

Adil Shrivastav
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
82   //    13 Apr 2019, 18:38 IST

Lasith Malinga's absence has been a blessing in disguise (Source:- IPLT20 .com)
Lasith Malinga's absence has been a blessing in disguise (Source:- IPLT20 .com)

It has been a fairytale start for Alzarri Joseph in the IPL playing for the Mumbai Indians as he helped his side defend a paltry 136 runs against an inform Sunrisers Hyderabad side. Called to bat first, Mumbai Indians managed to put 136 runs on the board for the loss of 7 wickets, credits to a gutsy innings by Kieron Pollard.

The score looked to be very easy to chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the presence of the two in-form batsmen Johny Bairstow and David Warner.

Joseph who came in as a replacement for Adam Milne was selected for the match against SRH in place of Lasith Malinga, who went to play against Kandy in the 2019 Super Provincial one-day tournament. Playing the tournament was important to get a chance in the World Cup squad.

Joseph, the West Indies International, dismissed David Warner of the first ball of his IPL career, thus marking the beginning of his magical bowling spell in a remarkable style. Shortly after, he dismissed Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul in quick succession thus ending with career-best figures of 6-12 in IPL, which is also the best bowling figures in IPL history.

West Indies - Nets Session
West Indies - Nets Session

Alzarri was also a part of the West Indies U19 squad for the World Cup in 2016. He was their leading fast-bowler and finished as their highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The Antigua-born bowler picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13.76 and at an economy of 3.31.

He picked up 3 wickets in the final against India dismissing Rishabh Pant, Anmolpreet Singh and Ishan Kishan, thus, helping his team to win the Cup.

He made his first-class debut, playing for the Leeward Islands as early as in 2014. However, his side lost the game as Joseph failed to pick up a single wicket. He bowled 16 overs and conceded 83 runs in the match.

The pacer’s List ‘A’ debut was not too great either. A few months after his first-class debut, he made his List 'A' debut and bowled two overs conceding 12 runs.

Advertisement

His international team debut came in 2016 against India in the third test of the series and made his ODI debut against Pakistan in the same year. He returned with figures of 3/69 on his Test debut against India picking up the wickets of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha.

He became the youngest West Indian to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs when he was 20 years and 311 days old, picking up an impressive 5/56 in a losing cause against England.

Joseph has introduced himself in the elite group of West Indians like Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo and many more, who have graced the Indian Premier League through sheer entertainment from batting, bowling and fielding.

If Alzarri continues his blistering form throughout the tournament, he can win the purple cap this season and make a name for himself, eventually propelling Mumbai Indians towards another IPL title.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Alzarri Joseph Leisure Reading
Adil Shrivastav
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph register the best bowling figures in IPL 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI, Who Said What: World reacts as Alzarri Joseph records best bowling figures in IPL history
RELATED STORY
MI vs SRH: Joseph Alzarri revels in Dream Debut After Making IPL History
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI | IPL | Match Review | Alzarri Joseph 6 for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter erupts as Alzarri Joseph's 6-12 helps Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: The best captaincy decision of the day
RELATED STORY
Watch Video: Twitter goes berserk as Alzarri Joseph takes 6/12 to dismantle SRH | IPL 2019 | SRH Vs MI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI - Hits and Flops 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 changes that MI should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians defend 137 against Sunrisers Hyderabad to register 3rd victory
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Yesterday
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Today
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl.
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us