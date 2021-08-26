Watch: Shreyas Iyer trains hard to attain match fitness ahead of IPL

Delhi Capitals batter Shreyas Iyer is working hard in the gym in a bid to achieve optimum fitness levels ahead of the second half of IPL 2021, which commences on September 19 in Dubai.

The aggressive Mumbai batter did not participate in the first half of the IPL in India. He missed it due to an injury that he picked up in March while playing against England in an international game.

After successfully finishing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore, Iyer is now gearing up for a return to competitive cricket during the upcoming IPL.

He has already reached Dubai and has participated in a couple of net sessions after finishing his quarantine.

Recently, Shreyas Iyer gave fans a glimpse of his workout routine by sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"The pain made a better me 💪"

Who will be the captain for Delhi Capitals in the UAE leg of IPL 2021?

Shreyas Iyer has been the regular skipper for the Delhi Capitals over the last few years. But as he had to miss the first half of the IPL in India, Rishabh Pant led the side in the eight games DC has played in IPL 2021 so far.

The flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter did a great job as the team currently sits comfortably in first position in the points table.

It will be interesting to see if Rishabh continues his reign as skipper in the second half or not. Delhi Capitals management is yet to make an official announcement on this matter.

Recently, during a conversation with the Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel before heading to Dubai, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was yet to hear the DC management's verdict on the captaincy.

He asserted that his focus was on performing well for his team in UAE and helping them in winning the trophy for the first time.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," said Shreyas Iyer.

