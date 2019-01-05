The struggles of Ajinkya Rahane

gopal anand FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 98 // 05 Jan 2019, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rahane has been struggling right through 2018

Even before Ajinkya Rahane had made his debut for India, cricketing experts hailed him as the next big thing of Indian cricket. He had all the shots in the book and a sound technique to deal with the best bowlers in the world. Tons of runs year after year in domestic cricket meant selectors couldn't overlook him for long.

In the year 2014, when the Indian side was struggling away from home, Rahane emerged as the batsman for tough conditions. In the second Test against South Africa, he scored a magnificent 96 against an attack comprising of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander.

Although India lost the game, he proved that he can bat against hostile bowling. Later in the year, his amazing knock of 103 at Lord's helped India win their only Test on that tour. He ended the year on a high, scoring more than 400 runs against Australia in Australia. Although India lost the series 2-0, his performance was widely appreciated.

In 2018, everyone was expecting him to replicate the form he had shown on abroad tours in 2014. In South Africa, he was not selected for the first two Tests and only got an opportunity once India had lost the series. He scored a 48 in the final Test and helped India to win the final Test.

Then came the much awaited England tour and it can be rightly said that he had a torrid time on that tour. Apart from a couple of half centuries, he had nothing to show. His inability to counter swing was exposed.

The Test series against the Windies at home was probably the best opportunity for him to redeem himself but he couldn't create an impact in that series too. He did manage a knock of 80 in the second Test of the series but that knock was far from fluent.

In the ongoing series against Australia, he was expected to score big keeping in mind his performances when he toured here last time but he has again let himself down.

He has been out of form for an extended period now and India would he soon rediscovers his magic again.

Advertisement