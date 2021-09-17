IPL 2021: 3 best knocks by Delhi Capitals players in the first leg of the tournament

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have had a flying start to their IPL 2021 campaign, winning six of their eight games so far. They were at the top of the points table points table before the season was brought to an abrupt halt due to COVID-19 concerns.

(DC) have looked like a formidable unit in this year's IPL, and a large chunk of their success is down to their top order firing on all cylinders, setting up the game nicely for their powerhitters.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the best individual batting performances by the Delhi Capitals in the first leg of the tournament.

#1 Prithvi Shaw's 82 off 41, Delhi Capitals vs KKR

The Delhi Capitals opener has been in terrific form in recent times. Prithvi Shaw scored 308 runs in the first leg of the tournament, at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 166.48.

He has won two "Player of the Match" awards this season, one of which was against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his sublime knock of 82 runs in 41 deliveries. While chasing 155 for victory, Shaw set the tone right from the word go, smashing six fours in the first over against Shivam Mavi, making it the third most expensive first over in IPL history.

Shaw was simply sensational that day, recording his fastest fifty in the tournament, reaching the landmark in just 18 deliveries. It was also the joint second-fastest half-century by a Delhi Capitals batsman.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan's 49-ball-92, Delhi Capitals vs PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan was in sublime form in the first leg of the IPL 2021. He was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, with 380 runs to his name at a staggering average of 54.28 and a strike rate of 134.27.

Dhawan registered his highest score in the tournament with a dynamic 92 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lead his side to a comprehensive victory, chasing 196 runs in 18.2 overs.

The Delhi Capitals opener displayed an array of strokes on all sides of the wicket in his brisk knock, manipulating the field with sheer equanimity to navigate his side through to a comfortable position before being dismissed.

After being absent from India's squad for the T20 World Cup, Dhawan will be eager to carry on his good form and win the Orange Cap to make a statement.

#3 Shimron Hetymer 53* off 25, Delhi Capitals vs RCB

There's been a lot of debate around the fourth all-rounder spot for the Delhi Capitals this season and it has to be said that the team management has taken the right call of persisting with Shimron Hetmyer over a few big names in the game.

Despite playing six matches in the first leg, Hetymer hasn't had too many opportunities to prove his worth with the bat, with the top order firing on all cylinders. However, the West Indian showed plenty of promise when he did get a chance to bat.

In a closely fought contest against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi's top order had a rare struggle which piled the pressure on the middle order. With the game hanging finely in the balance, Hetymer walked in with 61 runs needed off the last five overs.

Hetmyer clubbed three sixes off the 18th over against Jamieson as Delhi required 25 off the final two overs. He notched up his half-century off only 23 deliveries.

With 25 required off the last two overs, the Delhi Capitals scored 11 runs in the penultimate over, needing 14 runs in the final over. Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final over to take his side over the line by the barest of margins, a one-run win. But Shimron Hetmyer showed what he's all about in that swashbuckling knock.

Edited by Samya Majumdar