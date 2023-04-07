"There are players who have gone for 8-10 crores but have done nothing"- Virender Sehwag hails KKR for bargain pick of Suyash Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prodigy Suyash Sharma for an impressive performance on his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Suyash couldn't have asked for a better platform to express himself as by the time he came to bowl as an impact player, RCB had already lost the cream of their batting. The wrist spinner just grew in confidence and made further dents into the visitors' beleaguered batting line-up.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Kolkata's win, Virender Sehwag took a cheeky dig at some expensive signings who haven't been able to hit the ground running. He praised Suyash Sharma and the KKR management for picking such a talent at base price, saying:

"He (Suyash) has not played any domestic cricket and still to be sold for just INR 20 lakh and to pick 3 RCB wickets, is a fantastic pick. Even if he doesn't do anything forine next 12 games, it seems to be fine because there are players who have gone for 8-10 crores but have done nothing in 1-2 seasons."

Rajat Bhatia gives his views on KKR's Suyash Sharma

Former KKR all-rounder Rajat Bhatia, who was also present in the discussion, was impressed with Suyash Sharma's performance as well. Bhatia feels that these are still early days in the tournament, but accepts that there's something special about the Delhi spinner.

He stated:

"When he (Suyash) bowled a short delivery and was hit for a six, I thought that he may find it hard to cope up to this level as he hadn't played any competitive cricket. However, the way he came back with his first wicket and then he did that 'Main Hoon Na' celebration in front of Shahrukh, it was just the push he needed. Still a long way to go."

Suyash Sharma will be more than handy as an impact player when KKR play at home and also on surfaces like the Chepauk where it assists the spinners.

