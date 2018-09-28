3 youngsters who deserve a chance before the 2019 World Cup

Prithvi Shaw will get a chance to prove himself before the World Cup

Having failed to defend the World Cup in 2015 held in Australia, India will be looking to make amends in the World Cup next year in England. Though it is late to groom a player for the World Cup with only less than eight months left, the Indian selectors would like to test certain talented players in the upcoming tournaments before selecting the squad next year. With a few minor concerns in the balance of the Indian squad, giving an opportunity to these players could help the selectors in finalizing the squad to England.

#1 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been an exceptional IPL performer since the last few seasons. His crucial performances with Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 edition of IPL earned him a chance to travel to England with India A squad. However, he missed it as he failed the yo-yo test.

After clearing the mandatory test, the Kerala cricketer is now eligible for selection. With the number 4 spot in the Indian team still up for grabs, it would be logical to give an opportunity to this highly talented youngster in the upcoming series.

It can also be an audition to the wicketkeeper's role after the World Cup which will become vacant if Dhoni retires next year. With Dinesh Karthik entering into the final stages of his career, Samson will have more opportunities if he performs well in the upcoming games.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

Considered as the next Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw has surpassed all the expectations with consistent performances for the Indian U-19 team, India A and Mumbai. He was selected to the Indian Test team for the final two matches against England in the recently concluded series in England.

Though he could not make his debut, he will be expected to start his career against West Indies next month in India. Although the ODI team has a reserve opener in KL Rahul, it would be worth considering the option to try KL in the middle order and have Shaw as the reserve opener.

This would be very helpful for the Indian team in the long-term as Prithvi Shaw will be the first of the next generation players to represent India. The opportunity to learn the craft from experienced openers like Rohit Sarma and Shikar Dhawan will prepare Shaw for the future.

He will definitely be given an opportunity before the World Cup and it would be in his hands to grab the opportunity and represent India in the World Cup.

#3 Prasidh Krishna

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are the only certainties from the fast-bowling department to be in the squad for the World cup next year. That leaves at least two spots for grabs and Prasidh Krishna can be auditioned for one of them. Having made his full-time List A debut only last season for Karnataka, Prasidh rose quickly through the ranks to get selected to India A.

It was courtesy of his performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL where he was selected as a replacement to the injured U-19 start Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He also bowled to the Indian batsmen in the nets in the ongoing Asia Cup.

Although players like Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Siddharth Kaul are ahead of him in the pecking order, giving an opportunity to this Bangalore lad before the World Cup can help the Indian squad in the long run.