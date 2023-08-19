3 domestic players LSG can target in IPL on MSK Prasad’s advice ft. Vijay Shankar

MSK Prasad has joined LSG as the strategic consultant. The former Indian wicket-keeper was the chief selector of the national team from September 2016 to March 2020. He led the selection for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Prasad prefers to have all-rounders in the squad. His comment on Vijay Shankar being a '3D player' received a lot of traction ahead of the 2019 World Cup. Shankar's selection over Ambati Rayudu proved to be extremely controversial.

Here's what Prasad had said on the selection panel's decision to pick Shankar over Rayudu:

"After the Champions Trophy, we tried quite a few people at No.4. We gave a few more chances to Rayudu. What Vijay Shankar brings is three-dimensional. We are looking at him at no. 4 to begin with."

Nevertheless, let's discuss the three players, whom Supergiants can pick on Prasad's advice.

#1 Vijay Shankar

LSG might consider trading Vijay Shankar from finalists Gujarat Titans, in exchange for Krunal Pandya/Deepak Hooda. Shankar had a terrific season last year, scoring 301 runs in 10 innings at an average of 37.63 and a strike rate of 160.11.

Gujarat Titans did not end up using him with the ball, but he could chip in with a few overs according to the appropriate matchups. He would also strengthen the LSG middle order, which consists of Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and Ayush Badoni.

Pandya would be a good fit for GT too. He adds another bowling option since they were not using Shankar with the ball. Also, his dynamics with his brother Hardik Pandya cannot be ignored. The two were instrumental in Mumbai Indians' success over the years.

#2 Manoj Bhandage

Expand Tweet

Karnataka's seam-bowling all-rounder Manoj Bhandage could also be a good option. The 24-year-old left-handed batter was signed for ₹20 lakhs by RCB, but he did not make his debut yet. Bhandage has decent numbers in Syed Mushtaq Ali - 116 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 155 and eight wickets in 12 innings at an average of 28.50 and an economy rate of 9.50.

While the sample size is low, he has shown glimpses of his potential. In the quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Bhandage smashed 25 runs off nine deliveries to ace the chase of 226 against Punjab. He has also been a proven performer in the Karnataka Premier League.

Bhandage might not start in LSG's playing XI just yet, but he could be an option worth investing in for the long term if RCB releases him. LSG has experienced team management at the helm, which could prove to be beneficial for his growth as a youngster.

#3 Raj Bawa

Expand Tweet

Raj Bawa was an integral part of India's 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning team. The Himachal Pradesh-born all-rounder scored 252 runs in six innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 100.80 - excellent numbers for that age group. He also picked up nine wickets in six matches at an average of 16.66 and an economy rate of 4.50.

Bawa has played only two IPL matches in his career for the Punjab Kings, failing to do anything of note. However, he can't be judged on the basis of only two appearances.

LSG might be interested in Bawa as he can perform the Marcus Stoinis role for a T20 team in the long term. If the U-19 campaign is anything to go by, he has the potential to become a solid power-hitter in the years to come with the right guidance. He is also a wicket-taking bowler who can bowl in all phases of the game.