IPL 2019: 3 players who could be surplus at SRH

Mohammad Nabi has been impressive in the inaugural edition of the Afghanistan Premier League

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) went into the IPL auction with a distinct plan. Last season's finalists have a settled squad, with a neat mix of young and experienced players in their arsenal.

They have bought back Wriddhiman Saha at a cheaper price of 1.2 crore INR. In the last season, SRH had bought Saha for a whopping price of five crore INR, and they released him in the trading window last month. Also, they have bought Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill for 2.2 crore INR and one crore INR respectively.

The new arrivals have made a few existing players surplus to the 2016 IPL champions. Here are the three SRH players who could be surplus in the upcoming season:

#1 Mohammad Nabi

The 33-year-old cricketer is one of the legends of the Afghanistan cricket team. Nabi has played 190 T20 games so far, amassing 1876 runs at a strike-rate of 143.12. The all-rounder is technically shrewd and also has the ability to score maximums with ease. He has scored 186 sixes so far in his T20 career.

Nabi is one of the few T20 spinners who can bowl in the power-play overs. He has taken a whopping 210 wickets from his 190 matches.

The most striking aspect of Nabi's bowling is his astonishing economy rate. Despite bowling predominantly in the power-plays, his economy rate stands at 6.90 runs per over.

Nabi, however, will likely warm the bench again this season. With the likes of international players like David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, and Billy Stanlake in the squad, it will be tough for Nabi to get a consistent run in the playing XI.

He played just three matches in 2017 and two matches in the 2018 season, with limited success. Nabi is costing one crore INR to SRH, and will definitely be a surplus resource because of the presence of multiple international stars in the SRH squad.

