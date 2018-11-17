×
Three teams that could pick Hazratullah Zazai in the IPL Auctions 

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
81   //    17 Nov 2018, 12:41 IST

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai will be the player in demand during the IPL auction
Hazratullah Zazai is Afghanistan's 20-year-old opening batsman, who joined an elite group of cricketers by smashing six sixes in an over in the recently concluded Afghanistan Premier League (APL) T20 tournament. He also became the joint fastest half-centurion (in 12 balls) in a T20 match.

Zazai was in red-hot form throughout the tournament. He scored 322 runs from just 10 innings at an astonishing strike-rate of 193.97. His 322 runs included a century and a half century along with 21 might sixers.

Zazai's impressive run has made him a hot property for the IPL auction. Many IPL teams are using make-shift openers to counter the absence of a proper opening batsman in their playing eleven. There is a possibility of them getting into a bidding war for this prized asset.

Here are the three teams that might be in contention to get Zazai's service.

#1 Rajasthan Royals

The champions of the inaugural edition of IPL has struggled to make an impact since then
Rajasthan Royals had a mixed tournament last season. Though they finished fourth in the league, they were unimpressive during most phases of the tournament. The promotion of Jos Buttler to open the innings was a masterstroke as he single-handedly helped them to qualify for the knockouts.

However, Rajasthan Royals need an aggressive opening batsman to partner Buttler. Zazai will fit the bill perfectly as both can demolish opponents in the powerplay overs.

Also, Buttler may leave the tournament post the group stages to join England's World Cup training camp. Rajasthan needs someone to provide an aggressive start in Buttler's absence too.

Rajasthan has a hefty wallet compared to the other IPL teams. They can prize out other teams to get Hazratullah Zazai during the auction.



Contact Us Advertise with Us