IPL 2019: 3 vital departments RCB need to strengthen during the auction

deebak mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 09 Nov 2018, 10:38 IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been one of the most followed and star-studded teams in 11 seasons of IPL. However, their failure to win even one IPL title has left many surprised. They have two best shorter format batsmen in the world - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

If we retrospect their performances in the past few years, there are few areas where they have failed badly. RCB's lower-order batting is too fragile that pressure is heavy on Kohli-de Villiers duo to perform in all games. Also, RCB's bowling let them down few times in the earlier seasons.

However, RCB invested a good amount of money on quality bowlers as RCB showed a promising bowling performance last season.

If the Bangalore-based team can sort out their frailties during the auction, they can reach the glory this time. Here are the three key departments RCB need to strengthen during the auction.

#1 Wicket Keeper - Minimum requirement - 1

RCB has only one wicket-keeper, Parthiv Patel, in the squad

RCB have sold South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians for the same price they bought him in the last auction. RCB paid 2.8 crore INR last year to get de Kock's service.

The left-handed batsman was a major disappointment scoring 201 runs from eight innings with an average of 25.12 per game. Parthiv Patel was his back up option last year. He played six games scoring not-so-impressive 153 runs.

Having sold de Kock, RCB has only the 33-year old Indian wicket-keeper to take care of the glovework.

New Zeland's Luke Ronchi can be a good fit for RCB as the retired New Zeland International was in good form in the recently concluded Afghanistan Premier League. Another option RCB can look for is Australia's T20 wicket-keeper AT Carey who may spring some surprises in the upcoming IPL.

