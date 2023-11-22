Throwback to Gautam Gambhir's 5 best knocks for KKR 

Gautam Gambhir has made an emotional return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after six long years, this time as a mentor of the team. He helped KKR win two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014, and fans are understandably thrilled with his return.

Gambhir was not only a sensational captain but also a prolific batter. He is still the highest run-scorer for KKR with a staggering 3035 runs at a strike rate of 124.28. He also has as many as 27 half-centuries to his name in his time at Kolkata.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best knocks from Gautam Gambhir in Purple and Gold:

#5 72*(49) vs KXIP, April 13, 2017

A four-wicket haul from Umesh Yadav meant that KKR were set a target of 171 by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Sunil Narine had already done a great job with the ball, and backed it up with a quickfire 37 with the bat at the top.

However, once he was dismissed, Gautam Gambhir took charge of the situation and ensured that the Knight Riders didn't lose any momentum. He scored a cracking 72* and with the help of cameos from Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey, KKR won the game in a canter with eight wickets in hand.

#4 75*(44) vs RR, April 15, 2011

Gautam Gambhir, just two weeks before this game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), played an innings of a lifetime in the World Cup final. He used that incredible form for KKR as well to complete another impressive chase.

The target of 160 could have been tricky for the visitors on a Jaipur pitch. However, Gambhir scored 75 off just 44 balls and added 152 runs for the second wicket alongside the legendary Jaques Kallis, who himself scored 80*. Kolkata bossed the chase and won comfortably in the 19th over.

#3 76*(48) vs GL, April 7, 2017

While this game is remembered more for the fireworks provided by Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir provided an incredible supporting role as KKR decimated the Gujarat Lions (GL).

A fine 68* from Suresh Raina helped GL post what looked like a competitive target of 184. However, KKR didn't break any sweat as they coasted to the target with no wickets lost. Lynn ended up with a splendid 93* off just 41, while Gambhir scored 76* off 48.

The duo blew away the GL bowling attack and gave them no chance whatsoever to make a comeback.

#2 90*(60) vs SRH, April 17, 2017

In a low-scoring encounter in Hyderabad, Gautam Gambhir stood out with his quality knock and proved he was an incredible reader of the game. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) crawled to a total of 142/7 and it still could have been a competitive score had it not been for Gambhir's brilliance.

On a pitch where almost every other batter failed to bat at a high strike rate, Gambhir scored 90 off just 60 balls and remained unbeaten at the end. KKR won the game in the 19th over comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

#1 93(51) vs RCB, April 12, 2012

Arguably Gautam Gambhir's best knock for KKR came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) way back in 2012. He scored 93 off just 51 balls and helped Kolkata post a mammoth 190/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Chris Gayle played a fantastic knock of 86 off just 58 balls and kept RCB in the chase. However, he didn't quite get the support from other batters as they ended up losing the game comprehensively by a margin of 47 runs.