Throwback to the last time an IPL final was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

The final of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, May 26. A full house is expected despite the home team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) not a part of the summit clash.

It will only be the third time in the history of the IPL that the final will be played in Chennai. 2011 and 2012 were the only two occasions when Chepauk hosted IPL finals.

After 12 years, the action returns to Chennai for the final of the mega event, and as always, the cricket-loving and knowledgeable crowd in Chennai is likely to turn up in large numbers for the mega event.

On that note, here is a look at what happened in 2012 i.e. the last time an IPL final was played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KKR beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets the last time an IPL final was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai last hosted an IPL final in 2012. Despite the passage of 12 years, May 27, 2012, is a red-letter day in the hearts of all KKR fans. It was on that day that KKR won the coveted trophy for the very first time under the able leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

The final of IPL 2012 was held between KKR and CSK. Defending champions CSK were the favorites to lift their third consecutive IPL trophy but it was not meant to be. KKR were defiant on the final night and defeated CSK in their den.

MS Dhoni won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first on the big night. CSK openers Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay gave a solid foundation and added 87 runs in just 62 balls before the latter perished. Suresh Raina joined Hussey in the middle and added 73 runs for the second wicket.

Riding on half-centuries from Hussey (54) and Raina (73), CSK posted an impressive score of 190 in 20 overs. Raina, in particular, was harsh on Kolkata bowlers and smashed five maximums in his innings of 73.

A target of 191 was a daunting chase for the visitors. They lost their skipper Gautam Gambhir in the very first over. Thereafter, Jacques Kallis and Manvinder steadied the ship and added 137 runs for the second wicket in 82 balls before the latter was dismissed. However, the keeper-batter played his part, smashing a match-winning 89 from 48 balls, including eight boundaries and five maximums.

Despite losing quick wickets of Laxmi Shukla and Yusuf Pathan, Kallis held one end up and scored a responsible half-century (69). The South African all-rounder was dismissed when KKR still needed 16 runs from seven balls.

Ben Hilfenhaus thereafter bowled a no-ball on which Shakib Al Hasan picked up two runs. The extra delivery came to KKR's aid as the Bangladeshi all-rounder smashed a boundary. Manoj Tiwary smashed two boundaries on the third and fourth ball of the last over from Dwayne Bravo and guided his team to glory. The Knight Riders won the final with two balls to spare.

It has been 12 years since the epic final and history now repeats itself with KKR once again competing in an IPL final at Chepauk. Kolkata will hope to win their second final in Chennai and third overall and lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy.

