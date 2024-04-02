Throwback to the last time RCB played LSG in Bengaluru

IPL 2024 returns to Bengaluru on Tuesday for a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two franchises had a couple of intense matches last season. LSG emerged victorious in Bengaluru, while RCB avenged that loss in Lucknow.

Tonight's game will take place at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Talking about the last meeting between RCB and LSG at this venue, the visitors won the toss and opted to field first.

The Royal Challengers got off to a fantastic start with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli adding 96 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs. After Kohli's departure, Glenn Maxwell joined forces with du Plessis to destroy the Lucknow bowling attack.

Kohli, du Plessis, and Maxwell notched up half-centuries. Skipper du Plessis batted for the entire 20 overs and remained not out for 79 runs off 46 balls. Maxwell aggregated 59 off just 29, while Kohli scored a 44-ball 61.

Faf du Plessis led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the front (Image: IPLT20.com)

For LSG, Mark Wood and Amit Mishra were the only two bowlers who managed to pick up a wicket. Wood bowled a maiden over as well and finished with figures of 1/32 in four overs. Meanwhile, Mishra bowled just two overs and returned with figures of 1/18.

It was a forgettable night for LSG's new-ball bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat and Avesh Khan. Both pacers had an economy rate of more than 13 with no wickets to their name. RCB finished with 212/2 in 20 overs.

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis stunned RCB in Bengaluru that night

Chasing 213 for a win, Lucknow Super Giants lost three wickets in the first four overs. Mohammed Siraj cleaned up Kyle Mayers for a duck, while Wayne Parnell got rid of Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya in the same over.

Marcus Stoinis then came in at number five and launched a counter-attack. He amassed 65 runs off just 30 balls, as captain KL Rahul watched from the other end. Karn Sharma bagged Stoinis' wicket in the 11th over with the score being 99/4.

In the next over, Siraj sent Rahul back to the dressing room as many fans felt that RCB had the game in their pocket. It was then that LSG's Caribbean star Nicholas Pooran turned the match on its head by scoring a 19-ball 62. He smacked four boundaries and seven sixes to silence the crowd at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Just when it looked like LSG had the upper hand, RCB turned things around by dismissing Pooran. Ayush Badoni got hit-wicket in a bizarre manner during the penultimate over as LSG were left with three wickets in hand and five runs to score off the last over.

Ayush Badoni hit the stumps while playing a big stroke (Image: IPLT20.com)

Death over specialist Harshal Patel executed his plans well and dismissed Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat in the first five balls. The equation was down to one run off the final ball after Patel failed to execute a run-out at the non-striker's end.

After a failed attempt, Patel went back to bowl the last ball, which Avesh Khan missed. Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik fumbled behind the stumps, allowing Khan and Ravi Bishnoi to steal a bye and seal a memorable win for LSG.

After the win, Khan threw his helmet, while Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir silenced the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.