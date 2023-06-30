Throwback to Ryan ten Doeschate's career on his 43rd birthday

Ryan ten Doeschate, the former Dutch all-rounder, turns 43 today (June 30), and so, we look back at his career and achievements. An accomplished cricketer, many believe that ten Doeschate would have among the modern-day greats had he plied his trade for one of the top teams.

His skill and achievements earned him plaudits from pundits and fans all over the world. His calm and composed demeanor under pressure made him a valuable asset to all the teams that he was a part of.

Ryan ten Doeschate represented his country in 33 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals since making his debut back in 2006. In ODIs, he scored 1,541 runs whilst in the shortest format, he has 533 runs to his name. He has five international centuries to his credit, all in 50-over cricket. He has also picked up 78 wickets in international cricket.

He owns the record for having the highest career batting average in ODIs (67) for a batter from an associate nation. Ten Doeschate was named ICC Associate Player of the Year on a record three occasions, in 2008, 2010, and 2011.

Ryan ten Doeschate was a part of KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014

Ten Doeschate was also a globetrotter, representing various teams in T20 franchise tournaments around the world. He was the first associate player to earn a contract in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and played 29 games for the two-time champions.

He scored 326 runs at a strike-rate of 138.72 and an average of 23.29. He also picked up two wickets and had a decent economy rate of 7.23. He was part of KKR on their title-winning campaigns - in 2012 and 2014.

While his achievements in the shortest format are no secret, not many people know that ten Doeschate has also featured in 203 first-class games, in which he compiled 11,298 runs with a high-score of 259 not-out. He has smashed 29 centuries in the format while also picking up 204 wickets.

He was a crucial member of Essex and he helped the side win two championship titles as well. He initially helped the county team regain its spot in Division 1 and then win the championship.

Ryan ten Doeschate was remarkable for Essex, both as a player and captain

Ryan ten Doeschate retired from all forms of the game in 2021 and has since served as Kent's batting coach. He was also the fielding coach of the KKR in the recently-concluded IPL 2023.

