Throwback to the only time PBKS played LSG in Lucknow in the IPL 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against the challenge of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday (March 30).

PBKS have secured a solitary victory in two appearances this season. In the first game, the Kings prevailed over Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets. However, they failed to defend the total of 176 in the following game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On the other hand, LSG have played only a single game, which they lost by 20 runs to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 24. The Super Giants will certainly be itching to secure a victory and open their account in the 2024 season.

As per head-to-head contests, Lucknow has an edge with two wins in three encounters. It will be interesting to see if Punjab levels the record or if Lucknow further extends its lead.

On that note, let's check out the only occasions where both teams met at Lucknow in the cash-rich league history.

PBKS and LSG met at Lucknow in April 2023

Suffering from a shoulder niggle, Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, missed the game against the Lucknow Super Giants in April 2023. All-rounder Sam Curran led the charge for the team, and invited LSG to bat first.

The Super Giants were off to a fine start with KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers, finding consistent boundaries. However, Kyle Mayers, who had already hit three sixes, and looked in great touch, was dismissed by Harpreet Brar for 29 off 23. Deepak Hooda (2) was soon trapped LBW by Sikandar Raza.

Krunal Pandya (18) then tried to resurrect the innings but fell victim to Kagiso Rabada. Rahul, who played the role of an anchor, improved his strike rate amid the dismissals of key batters, Nicholas Pooran (0) and Marcus Stoinis (15).

Rahul (74 off 56) emerged as the top-scorer for the Giants with seven fours and a six, as the team posted 161/8 in their designated 20 overs. Curran picked up three wickets while Rabada finished with two scalps for the Kings.

In the second half, the pacer Yudhvir Singh secured early breakthroughs in the form of Atharva Taide (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (4). Krishnappa Gowtham took the wicket of Matt Short (34 off 22), who was looking to up the ante for the home team.

Harpreet Singh Bhatia (22) and Raza were impressive as they steered the team in the right direction. However, Curran (6) and Jitesh Sharma (2) couldn't trouble the scores, and PBKS were stuttering at 122/6, with Raza needing a reliable partner. This is when reputed striker Shahrukh Khan arrived to impact the proceedings with a positive approach.

Raza (57 off 41) was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the 18th over, with PBKS at 139/7. Shahrukh then displayed nerves of steel to slam 23* off 10 and seal the chase with three balls to spare.