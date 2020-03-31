Tim Paine robbed; wallet stolen during self-isolation

Tim Paine used his garage for fitness as well as cricketing purposes.

In the wake of the pandemic, Paine is spending his isolation days with family.

Australia v New Zealand - 2nd Test: Day 1

Australian Test captain Tim Paine revealed how practicing cricket in his garage led to his wallet being stolen. Talking to SEN Breakfast, Paine explained that he parked his car on the streets of South Hobart during a makeshift practice session, which inadvertently led to him getting robbed.

“I woke up this morning to a message from NAB saying I had some interesting movements on my account... I went out and the (car) door was open and my wallet and a few other things had gone... Actually looking at my account, the boys went straight to Maccas – the boys must have been hungry.”

In the wake of the pandemic, Paine is spending his isolation days with family and therefore wanted to use his garage for fitness as well as cricketing purposes. While other cricketers are doing their bit to stay in touch with cricket, Paine's makeshift cricket training facility in his garage forced him to park his vehicle outside.

The game of cricket and the players have all been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill. Australia's tour of Sri Lanka, IPL 2020 and various other international and domestic cricket tournaments have been either canceled or postponed indefinitely. Board members and players are also encouraging wage cuts in cricketing organizations to help the health workers.