"Time to sack your decision-maker"- Fans slam Kane Williamson, SRH after humiliating loss

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) endured a torrid start to Kane Williamson's second stint as captain as they were comprehensively beaten by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 221 to win the game, SRH never got going and and ended up with just 165-8 in their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler was the star for RR with a sensational 124 off just 64 balls that propelled RR to a score above the 200-run mark. SRH were already without the services of the dangerous David Warner. Wickets kept tumbling and they could never really give RR a serious scare.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson did not have a great day as he wasted a review which later came back to haunt the team. They didn't have a review left when Buttler was declared LBW early in his innings. Williamson also failed to contribute with the bat, scoring just 20 runs off 21 balls.

Twitter trolls Kane Williamson, SRH for comprehensive defeat

SRH fans were frustrated with the decision-making of their skipper, the SRH thinktank and also the performance of their team as a whole. They dearly missed Warner's presence and believe the 34-year-old could have pulled off a miraculous innings.

Others trolled Kane Williamson and SRH for falling flat on their faces despite making such huge changes to their playing XI. Here's how Twitter reacted to SRH's comprehensive defeat at the hands of RR:

#RR beat #SRH by 55 runs with a brilliant hundred from Buttler, fifty by Samson, 3 wickets each by Fizz, Morris and good return by Tyagi into the side - third win of the tournament and pushing hard in the points table. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 2, 2021

To sum up the David Warner situation, Barcelona never dropped Lionel Messi, Real Madrid never dropped Cristiano Ronaldo.



Yes, that is how valuable Warner has been to SRH and in IPL. #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty #MaskUp (@CricSubhayan) May 2, 2021

SRH management thought replacing Warner was easy and they clearly exposed here...Warner carried this fragile batting lineup all these years. My respect for him increases day by day 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/fcwA2yyWrb — Ryan Ike (@RyanIke4) May 2, 2021

SRH " Considering team combination we have decided to drop Williamson make Roy as captain for upcoming season " . — Sai (@akakrcb6) May 2, 2021

We’ve failed you, Warner. What will the SRH management say now? — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) May 2, 2021

Does SRH management have a notebook like Brendon McCullum? I’m more interested to read that one. — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) May 2, 2021

Warner(as pedhodu): Aa review endhuku theeskunnav ra..endhuku theeskunnav??

Kane (as Relangi mowa): 🥲🥲🥲🥲

That unnecessary waste of review costed too much.

Instead the review could've been used for Buttler..#OrangeOrNothing #WarnerOrNothing #KaneWilliamson #KaneMama #SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/j8qyPrjj3V — Akash Katuri (@77AkashKaturi) May 2, 2021

I don't know why SRH Team Management taken over captaincy from David WARNER and hand over it to Kane Williamson.... #BestHomeCommentator @Housing pic.twitter.com/82tShktF25 — Jatin (@ImJatinV) May 2, 2021

Most Centuries conceded in IPL:-



8: KKR

8: PBKS

8: RCB

7: SRH



Out of these 7 for #SRH , Kane Williamson was captain in 6 of them.#RRvSRH — Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) May 2, 2021

We love kane Williamson but we hate #srh you did not remove @davidwarner31 but you removed your fan and viewers — viren vivek (@viren_vivek) May 2, 2021

WELCOME TO KANE WILLIAMSON ERA, HYDERABAD FANS. — RANMK (@ranmk_) May 2, 2021

When Srh management appointed Kane Williamson as a captain but still no sign of winning. pic.twitter.com/d1DPwMgDcj — The Frivolous Acharya (@Sharath_111_) May 2, 2021

If You think removing a captain and not picking him in playing 11 could win you match then your basic strategy is flop.



It's time to sack your decision maker.#SRHvRR #Warner #KaneWilliamson #buttler #IPL2021live #RRvsSRH #Cricket — Dino Uniyal (@dino_uniyal) May 2, 2021

Kane Williamson played 21 ball 20 innings. Below 100% strike rate in his own captaincy. Will #SRH make a captaincy change again?#SRHvsRR — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) May 2, 2021

Kane Williamson's captaincy today pic.twitter.com/GBXjbihYFy — Shayan Khan (@Melbourne169) May 2, 2021

Kane Williamson woke up feeling dangerous



Scored 20 runs 🥶🥶

Wasted 21 balls 😈😈

SR of 97 chasing 220 🥵🥵

Shown levels by Kartik Tyagi 🥰🥰

Didn't save review for Buttler 😳😳

Single handedly won for RR 😂😂



Best batsman in fab 4 ?? Better than Shai Hope ?? — don't care virgin (@SpiderPant) May 2, 2021

15(17) Kane Williamson.



They dropped the only guy who could have chased this score down, sacked him as captain, and his replacement is playing a match losing innings.



Absolutely love KW. But this is just about right for @SunRisers.#RRvSRH #Warner — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) May 2, 2021

Manish Pandey was sent to open with Jonny Bairstow and SRh began the chase in a positive manner. The half-century stand between the openers set things up nicely for the batsmen to follow. However, one by one, wickets began to fall like ninepins and in the end, an RR win was almost a formality.

Sanju Samson will be delighted with the way his men have turned up and this win would have boosted his confidence. SRH and Kane Williamson, on the other hand, have a lot to think about and might need to reconsider their decision of dropping Warner.