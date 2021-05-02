Create
"Time to sack your decision-maker"- Fans slam Kane Williamson, SRH after humiliating loss

Fans unhappy with Kane Williamson
Fans unhappy with Kane Williamson's captaincy, SRH management's decision-making
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified 33 min ago
News

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) endured a torrid start to Kane Williamson's second stint as captain as they were comprehensively beaten by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 221 to win the game, SRH never got going and and ended up with just 165-8 in their 20 overs.

Jos Buttler was the star for RR with a sensational 124 off just 64 balls that propelled RR to a score above the 200-run mark. SRH were already without the services of the dangerous David Warner. Wickets kept tumbling and they could never really give RR a serious scare.

SRH skipper Kane Williamson did not have a great day as he wasted a review which later came back to haunt the team. They didn't have a review left when Buttler was declared LBW early in his innings. Williamson also failed to contribute with the bat, scoring just 20 runs off 21 balls.

Twitter trolls Kane Williamson, SRH for comprehensive defeat

SRH fans were frustrated with the decision-making of their skipper, the SRH thinktank and also the performance of their team as a whole. They dearly missed Warner's presence and believe the 34-year-old could have pulled off a miraculous innings.

Others trolled Kane Williamson and SRH for falling flat on their faces despite making such huge changes to their playing XI. Here's how Twitter reacted to SRH's comprehensive defeat at the hands of RR:

Manish Pandey was sent to open with Jonny Bairstow and SRh began the chase in a positive manner. The half-century stand between the openers set things up nicely for the batsmen to follow. However, one by one, wickets began to fall like ninepins and in the end, an RR win was almost a formality.

Sanju Samson will be delighted with the way his men have turned up and this win would have boosted his confidence. SRH and Kane Williamson, on the other hand, have a lot to think about and might need to reconsider their decision of dropping Warner.

Published 02 May 2021, 20:27 IST
IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Kane Williamson Twitter Reactions IPL 2021 Teams & Players List SRH vs RR
