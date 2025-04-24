"Today is 24th April, aaj to run bana le" - Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli’s old banter goes viral during RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli played a stunning 70-run knock in the team's IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Thursday, April 24. During the game, an old video of Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma's fun banter went viral on social media.

The clip was from a 2023 event where Anushka tried sledging her better half. The popular Bollywood actress cheekily trolled Kohli by saying:

"Aaj 24th April hai, aaj toh run bana le Kohli [Today is 24th April, at least score today Kohli]."

Here's a video of the banter:

Anushka Sharma quickly hugged Virat Kohli after the sledge. The ace batter countered it with a savage response. He replied:

"Jitni tumhari puri team ne April, May, June, July mein run nahi banaye hai utne match hai mere [I have more matches than the total runs scored by your team in April, May, June, July]."

It is worth mentioning that Anushka's sledge was regarding Kohli's strange connection with the date April 23. The star batter has bagged three golden ducks on the same date in IPL from 2017 to 2023.

Kohli was out for a first-ball duck on April 23 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017, against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022 and against RR in 2023.

The video of Anushka's fun sledging resurfaced on social media as RCB took on RR on April 24. Kohli was the top performer with the bat for his side in the contest. He struck two sixes and eight fours during his stay at the crease and finished with a strike rate of 166.67.

After being asked to bat first, RCB registered 205/5 in 20 overs. Devdutt Padikkal also notched up a quick-fire half-century, scoring 50 runs off 27 deliveries. Phil Salt scored 26 runs (23 balls), while Tim David finished with 23 runs (15 balls).

Sandeep Sharma picked up two wickets for RR, whereas Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer bagged one scalp each. Bengaluru are still searching for their maiden win at home in IPL 2025 and will look to end the losing streak with a victory over Rajasthan.

Virat Kohli climbed to the second spot in Orange Cap list following his fantastic knock against RR

Virat Kohli's 70-run knock against RR saw him climb to the second spot in the Orange Cap list of IPL 2025. The former RCB captain has amassed 392 runs across nine innings at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11.

He is only behind Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan, who is currently the highest run-getter of the edition, with 417 runs from eight outings at an average of 52.12 and a strike rate of 152.18.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli was the Orange Cap winner in the last edition. He chalked up 741 runs in 15 innings at an average of 61.75. He is also the highest run-scorer in the league's history. The 36-year-old has scored 8,396 runs in 253 innings.

